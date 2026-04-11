Opticians Association Of Washington

Hosted by

Opticians Association Of Washington

About this event

Sales closed

Opticians Association Of Washington's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3105 Pine St, Everett, WA 98201, USA

In Memory of Lynn Coffman Marco 101 item
In Memory of Lynn Coffman Marco 101
$50

Starting bid

Donated by Amy Sabella Malone In Loving Memory of Lynn Coffman a former teacher at Seattle Central College of Opticianry. She is gone but lives in our hearts for her contribution to Opticianry!

50/50 item
50/50
$5

Starting bid

50/50 (Copy) item
50/50 (Copy)
$20

Starting bid

Betsy Johnson Bag & Frame item
Betsy Johnson Bag & Frame
$5

Starting bid

1 Pair of Lens item
1 Pair of Lens
$5

Starting bid

Frame item
Frame
$5

Starting bid

1 Lens Voucher item
1 Lens Voucher
$5

Starting bid

Ophthalmic Education Books item
Ophthalmic Education Books
$5

Starting bid

OAW Fall Convention Package item
OAW Fall Convention Package
$5

Starting bid

One night stay at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland WA

Registration CE's On. (Meals are not included)

Ophthalmic Essential #1 item
Ophthalmic Essential #1
$5

Starting bid

Ophthalmic Essential #2 item
Ophthalmic Essential #2
$5

Starting bid

Ophthalmic Essential #3 item
Ophthalmic Essential #3
$5

Starting bid

Ophthalmic Essential #4 item
Ophthalmic Essential #4
$5

Starting bid

Lens item
Lens
$5

Starting bid

Nu Polar Lens item
Nu Polar Lens
$5

Starting bid

Contact Rich Silva to Redeem

[email protected]

AO gift bag and an AO Hat to go with AO Polarized Sun. item
AO gift bag and an AO Hat to go with AO Polarized Sun.
$5

Starting bid

Frame item
Frame
$5

Starting bid

Kilpatrick Frame item
Kilpatrick Frame
$5

Starting bid

Villa Eyewear
$40

Starting bid

BeBe Frame
$25

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!