Opticians Association Of Washington's Silent Auction

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Donated by Amy Sabella Malone In Loving Memory of Lynn Coffman a former teacher at Seattle Central College of Opticianry. She is gone but lives in our hearts for her contribution to Opticianry!
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One night stay at the Riverfront Hotel in Richland WA
Registration CE's On. (Meals are not included)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!