Optimal Rhythms Inc

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Optimal Rhythms Inc

About this shop

Optimal ACCESS Merchandise Shop

Multi-Modal Communication Supply Kit item
Multi-Modal Communication Supply Kit
$45

This kit includes everything you need to support a non speaker: QWERTY Letter board with attached white board, Need Choices Ring Set, Eraser, and 2 dry erase markers, all in a sturdy reusable tote bag branded with our #RethinkAutism hashtag.


Please select your shipping option at the bottom of the page before you check out.

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Quiet Eye Board item
Quiet Eye Board item
Quiet Eye Board
$30

What is The Quiet Eye Board?

  • A new letterboard for supported communication users of any skill level!
  • Developed with research-minded, neuro-friendly features.
  • Built to be used with the Bilateral Spelling technique.
  • One-finger efficient

Featuring

  • Quiet Eye dots
  • Diagonal visual planes
  • Backspace, space, done
  • Bilateral Spelling thumb placement targets with helpful reminders
  • Thumbs up/Thumbs down
  • Made with waterproof/tearproof material
  • Full grammatical features (: ; , ”)


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QWERTY Board item
QWERTY Board
$20

QWERTY Letter Board on White Board - Reversible board with QWERTY Board on one side and dry erase board on the other for increased communication and choice making.


Please select your shipping option at the bottom of the page before you check out.

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ACCESS Check-in Choices Ring Set item
ACCESS Check-in Choices Ring Set
$20

Communication Choice Board Set for:
What's Going On?
Emotion Check
Negative Emotions
Positive Emotions
Do you need to tell me more?
What do you need?


Please select your shipping option at the bottom of the page before you check out.

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Mealtime Choice Board item
Mealtime Choice Board
$10

Communication choices with a wide variety of needs during mealtime.


Please select your shipping option at the bottom of the page before you check out.

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Health & Wellness Choice Board item
Health & Wellness Choice Board
$10

Communication board with a variety of health and wellness needs.


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Energy/Arousal Scale item
Energy/Arousal Scale
$10

Communication tool to check in or assess energy level.


Please select your shipping option at the bottom of the page before you check out.

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Cardboard Stencil Set item
Cardboard Stencil Set
$25

Cardboard stencils for typed communication - includes 2 sizes of full alphabet stencils plus numbers and math symbols, all with side grip for holding or carrying and 2 pencil pointers.


Please select your shipping option at the bottom of the page before you check out.

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16oz #RethinkAutism tumbler item
16oz #RethinkAutism tumbler
$15

16oz white metal tumbler with lid and our signature Rethink Autism hashtag.

HAND WASHING RECOMMENDED


Please select your shipping option at the bottom of the page before you check out.

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#RethinkAutism 24oz Tumbler item
#RethinkAutism 24oz Tumbler
$20

24oz white metal insulated tumbler with lid, plus our signature Rethink Autism hashtag.

HAND WASHING RECOMMENDED


Please select your shipping option at the bottom of the page before you check out.

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#Rethink Autism TShirt item
#Rethink Autism TShirt item
#Rethink Autism TShirt
$20

Show your support for nonspeaking individuals with this soft grey cotton t-shirt. Branded with our #RethinkAutism hashtag and signature quote from Rosemary Crossley, this shirt is sure to be a conversation starter!


Please select your shipping option at the bottom of the page before you check out.

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Rethink Autism Natural Canvas Tote item
Rethink Autism Natural Canvas Tote
$15

The perfect accessory for your communication supplies or anything else you need when you're out and about. Velcro closure and white drop handles.


Please select your shipping option at the bottom of the page before you check out.

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Apraxia Pointer item
Apraxia Pointer
$10

Use this innovation of Optimal ACCESS to experience and help others experience the micro movements of apraxia that make simple pointing so challenging for nonspeakers! Colors vary.


(Includes shipping and handling)

(Bulk shipment of 2 or more, contact us for pricing.)

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2026 Rethinking Autism Conference T-shirt item
2026 Rethinking Autism Conference T-shirt item
2026 Rethinking Autism Conference T-shirt
$20

This year’s Rethinking Autism Conference

T-Shirt captures the heart of our movement:

Better Understanding.
Better Supports.
Better Lives.


When we rethink autism through a neuromotor lens, we open the door to deeper understanding and more meaningful supports for nonspeaking and unreliably speaking autistic individuals. And when understanding and supports improve, lives change.


Wear this shirt as a symbol of advocacy, learning, and a growing community committed to presuming competence and building a better future together.

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2025 Rethinking Autism Conference T-shirt item
2025 Rethinking Autism Conference T-shirt
$5

Official T-shirt of the 2025 Rethinking Autism Conference. Sizes are limited.

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Buttons item
Buttons
$3

Rethinking Autism Button Collection

(1 for $3 or 4 for $10)

Wear the message and spark meaningful conversations with our Rethinking Autism button collection. These buttons highlight powerful ideas that are helping shift the conversation about autism and support nonspeaking, minimally speaking, and unreliably speaking autistic individuals.

This collection features messages like:

  • Rethinking Autism
  • Presume Competence
  • Communication Is a Human Right
  • Rethink Autism Through a Neuromotor Lens
  • Nonspeaking ≠ Nonthinking
  • Neuromotor Nerd
  • #RethinkAutism

Perfect for lanyards, backpacks, jackets, conference gear, or classrooms, these buttons help raise awareness and invite others to see autism through a new lens.

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FREE Shipping item
FREE Shipping
Free

FREE SHIPPING OVER $75!

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Standard Shipping item
Standard Shipping
$12.95

Priority shipping via USPS.

Is your order over $75? Select our FREE SHIPPING option!

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FREE Local Pick Up item
FREE Local Pick Up
Free

Pick up your items at Optimal ACCESS, 1003 State Road 662-W, Newburgh, IN 47630

Monday - Friday 9am - 4pm

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