Optimal ACCESS Merchandise Shop

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This kit includes everything you need to support a non speaker: QWERTY Letter board with attached white board, Need Choices Ring Set, Eraser, and 2 dry erase markers, all in a sturdy reusable tote bag branded with our #RethinkAutism hashtag.
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What is The Quiet Eye Board?
Featuring
QWERTY Letter Board on White Board - Reversible board with QWERTY Board on one side and dry erase board on the other for increased communication and choice making.
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Communication Choice Board Set for:
What's Going On?
Emotion Check
Negative Emotions
Positive Emotions
Do you need to tell me more?
What do you need?
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Communication choices with a wide variety of needs during mealtime.
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Communication board with a variety of health and wellness needs.
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Communication tool to check in or assess energy level.
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Cardboard stencils for typed communication - includes 2 sizes of full alphabet stencils plus numbers and math symbols, all with side grip for holding or carrying and 2 pencil pointers.
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16oz white metal tumbler with lid and our signature Rethink Autism hashtag.
HAND WASHING RECOMMENDED
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24oz white metal insulated tumbler with lid, plus our signature Rethink Autism hashtag.
HAND WASHING RECOMMENDED
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Show your support for nonspeaking individuals with this soft grey cotton t-shirt. Branded with our #RethinkAutism hashtag and signature quote from Rosemary Crossley, this shirt is sure to be a conversation starter!
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The perfect accessory for your communication supplies or anything else you need when you're out and about. Velcro closure and white drop handles.
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Use this innovation of Optimal ACCESS to experience and help others experience the micro movements of apraxia that make simple pointing so challenging for nonspeakers! Colors vary.
(Includes shipping and handling)
(Bulk shipment of 2 or more, contact us for pricing.)
This year’s Rethinking Autism Conference
T-Shirt captures the heart of our movement:
Better Understanding.
Better Supports.
Better Lives.
When we rethink autism through a neuromotor lens, we open the door to deeper understanding and more meaningful supports for nonspeaking and unreliably speaking autistic individuals. And when understanding and supports improve, lives change.
Wear this shirt as a symbol of advocacy, learning, and a growing community committed to presuming competence and building a better future together.
Official T-shirt of the 2025 Rethinking Autism Conference. Sizes are limited.
Rethinking Autism Button Collection
(1 for $3 or 4 for $10)
Wear the message and spark meaningful conversations with our Rethinking Autism button collection. These buttons highlight powerful ideas that are helping shift the conversation about autism and support nonspeaking, minimally speaking, and unreliably speaking autistic individuals.
This collection features messages like:
Perfect for lanyards, backpacks, jackets, conference gear, or classrooms, these buttons help raise awareness and invite others to see autism through a new lens.
FREE SHIPPING OVER $75!
Priority shipping via USPS.
Is your order over $75? Select our FREE SHIPPING option!
Pick up your items at Optimal ACCESS, 1003 State Road 662-W, Newburgh, IN 47630
Monday - Friday 9am - 4pm
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!