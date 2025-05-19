Optimist 4th Annual Ray Pezonella Memorial Charity Golf Tournament
6600 N Wingfield Pkwy
Sparks, NV 89436
Hole Sponsor
$2,500
Dedicated Hole Sponsor, Ad in Programs, Tournament Banners. Includes one foursome, contests, lunch cart, and paired with a community charity at hole. Raffle, auction and more.
Foursome
$800
Four players, cart, contests, raffle, auction, lunch and more.
Two-some
$400
Two players, cart, contests, raffle, auction, lunch and more.
Special Sponosrship: Hole in One, Hole in Two, Junior Golf
$3,500
One sponsorship for- Hole in One, Hole in Two, or Junior Golf Program. This exclusive sponsorship is for one special Sponsorship and a dedicated Hole. Includes: Ad in Programs, Tournament Banners. Includes one foursome, contests, lunch cart, and paired with a community charity at hole. Raffle, auction and more.
Breakfast and Lunch Sponsor
$2,500
Ad in Programs, Tournament Banners. Includes one foursome, contests, lunch cart, and special recognition for sponsoring Breakfast and Lunch!
Tournament Contest Sponsor
$750
Sponsor one of the following Contests: Men's Long Drive, Women's Long Drive, Women's Closest to the Pin, Men's Closest to the Pin, Putting, Javelin throw, Most Colorful Outfit, and Best charity display. Includes Green sign, included in tournament banner and program.
Add a donation for Optimist Club of Reno, Inc
$
