Optimist Club of Reno, Inc

Hosted by

Optimist Club of Reno, Inc

About this event

Optimist 5th Annual Ray Pezonella Memorial Charity Golf Tournament

6600 N Wingfield Pkwy

Sparks, NV 89436

Main Event Tournament Title Sponsor
$5,000

Exclusive Main Event & Title Sponsorship

Title & Trophy Sponsorship

3 - Foursomes - Choice of Starting Tee

2- Tent Premium Placements 

Cover Full Page Program Ad

Separate Title Banner

Lunch Premium 2 Tables plus 8 additional guests

Logo/Landing page for Sponsor's own website

Choice of Charity at Hole 

Sponsor Acknowledged in PSA

Product Display Options

Special Sponosrships: Hole in One, Hole in Two, Junior Golf
$3,500

One sponsorship each for- Hole in One, Hole in Two, or Junior Golf Program. This exclusive sponsorship is for one special Sponsorship and a dedicated Hole. Includes: Ad in Programs, Tournament Banners. Includes one foursome, contests, lunch cart, and paired with a community charity at hole. Raffle, auction and more.

Trade Scholarship Sponsor
$3,500

Trade Scholarship Sponsors

1 - Foursome

1- Tent Placement

Full Page Program Ad

Separate Title Banner

Lunch Premium Reserved Table (1) plus 8 invited guests (lunch)

Logo/Landing Page for Sponsor's Own Website

Choice of Charity at Hole

Option to Provide Raffle Prize & Promotional Items

Breakfast or Lunch Sponsor
$2,500

Ad in Programs, Tournament Banners. Includes one foursome, contests, lunch cart, and special recognition for sponsoring Breakfast and Lunch!

Mulligan Sponsor
$2,500

Mulligan Sponsor Provides Logo Cards

1 Foursome

Lunch (4)

Advertisement in Program

Sponsor Logo on Course Banner

Program Sponsor
$1,200

Program Sponsor for Printed Event Programs

Lunch (4)

Sponsor Logo on Course Banner

Golf Ball Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsor Golf Balls for All Players

1 Foursome

Lunch (4)

Advertisement in Program

Sponsor Logo on Event Banner

Cart Sponsor
$2,500

Exclusive Golf Cart Sponsor

Cart AD to be designed and provided by Sponsor

1 Foursome

Lunch (4)

Advertisement in Program

Sponsor Logo on Course Banner

Logo on Event Banner and Program

Flag Sponsor
$2,500

Exclusive Flag Sponsor

Sponsor to provide 18 flags to Golf Course for placement

1 Foursome

Lunch (4)

Advertisement in Program

Sponsor Logo on Course Banner

Volunteer Sponsor
$2,500

1 Foursome 

Lunch (4)

Logo on Volunteer Pins

Display of Sponsor-Provided Banner

Sponsor Logo on Event Banner & Program

Tournament Contest Sponsor
$750

Sponsor one of the following Contests: Men's Long Drive, Women's Long Drive, Women's Closest to the Pin, Men's Closest to the Pin, Putting, Javelin throw, Most Colorful Outfit, and Best charity display. Includes Green sign, included in tournament banner and program.

First Hole Sponsor
$3,500

Named First Hole Sponsor

1 - Foursome

1 - Tent Placement - Hole #1

Lunch Premium Reserved Table (1) plus 4 invited guests (lunch)

Advertisement in Program

Sponsor Logo on Course Banner

Logo/Landing page for Sponsor's own website

Choice of Charity at Hole 

Option to provide raffle promotional items

18th Hole Sponsor
$3,500

Named 18th Hole Sponsor

2 - Foursomes

1 - Tent Placement - Hole #18

Lunch Premium Reserved Table (1) plus 8 invited guests (lunch)

Advertisement in Program

Sponsor Logo on Course Banner

Logo/Landing page for Sponsor's own website

Choice of Charity at Hole 

Option to provide raffle promotional items

Hole Sponsor (Holes 2-17)
$2,500

Dedicated Hole Sponsor, Ad in Programs, Tournament Banners. Includes one foursome, contests, lunch cart, and paired with a community charity at hole. Raffle, auction and more.

Green Sponsor
$250

Green Signage - on Holes

Advertisement in Program

Sponsor Logo on Course Banner

Option to provide raffle item promotional items

Foursome
$1,000

Four players, cart, contests, raffle, auction, lunch and more.

Threesome
$750

Three players, cart, contests, raffle, auction, lunch and more.

Two-some
$500

Two players, cart, contests, raffle, auction, lunch and more.

Single Golfer
$300

One player, cart, contests, raffle, auction, lunch and more.

Add a donation for Optimist Club of Reno, Inc

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