Optimist 5th Annual Ray Pezonella Memorial Charity Golf Tournament

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About this event
Sparks, NV 89436
Exclusive Main Event & Title Sponsorship
Title & Trophy Sponsorship
3 - Foursomes - Choice of Starting Tee
2- Tent Premium Placements
Cover Full Page Program Ad
Separate Title Banner
Lunch Premium 2 Tables plus 8 additional guests
Logo/Landing page for Sponsor's own website
Choice of Charity at Hole
Sponsor Acknowledged in PSA
Product Display Options
One sponsorship each for- Hole in One, Hole in Two, or Junior Golf Program. This exclusive sponsorship is for one special Sponsorship and a dedicated Hole. Includes: Ad in Programs, Tournament Banners. Includes one foursome, contests, lunch cart, and paired with a community charity at hole. Raffle, auction and more.
Trade Scholarship Sponsors
1 - Foursome
1- Tent Placement
Full Page Program Ad
Separate Title Banner
Lunch Premium Reserved Table (1) plus 8 invited guests (lunch)
Logo/Landing Page for Sponsor's Own Website
Choice of Charity at Hole
Option to Provide Raffle Prize & Promotional Items
Ad in Programs, Tournament Banners. Includes one foursome, contests, lunch cart, and special recognition for sponsoring Breakfast and Lunch!
Mulligan Sponsor Provides Logo Cards
1 Foursome
Lunch (4)
Advertisement in Program
Sponsor Logo on Course Banner
Program Sponsor for Printed Event Programs
Lunch (4)
Sponsor Logo on Course Banner
Sponsor Golf Balls for All Players
1 Foursome
Lunch (4)
Advertisement in Program
Sponsor Logo on Event Banner
Exclusive Golf Cart Sponsor
Cart AD to be designed and provided by Sponsor
1 Foursome
Lunch (4)
Advertisement in Program
Sponsor Logo on Course Banner
Logo on Event Banner and Program
Exclusive Flag Sponsor
Sponsor to provide 18 flags to Golf Course for placement
1 Foursome
Lunch (4)
Advertisement in Program
Sponsor Logo on Course Banner
1 Foursome
Lunch (4)
Logo on Volunteer Pins
Display of Sponsor-Provided Banner
Sponsor Logo on Event Banner & Program
Sponsor one of the following Contests: Men's Long Drive, Women's Long Drive, Women's Closest to the Pin, Men's Closest to the Pin, Putting, Javelin throw, Most Colorful Outfit, and Best charity display. Includes Green sign, included in tournament banner and program.
Named First Hole Sponsor
1 - Foursome
1 - Tent Placement - Hole #1
Lunch Premium Reserved Table (1) plus 4 invited guests (lunch)
Advertisement in Program
Sponsor Logo on Course Banner
Logo/Landing page for Sponsor's own website
Choice of Charity at Hole
Option to provide raffle promotional items
Named 18th Hole Sponsor
2 - Foursomes
1 - Tent Placement - Hole #18
Lunch Premium Reserved Table (1) plus 8 invited guests (lunch)
Advertisement in Program
Sponsor Logo on Course Banner
Logo/Landing page for Sponsor's own website
Choice of Charity at Hole
Option to provide raffle promotional items
Dedicated Hole Sponsor, Ad in Programs, Tournament Banners. Includes one foursome, contests, lunch cart, and paired with a community charity at hole. Raffle, auction and more.
Green Signage - on Holes
Advertisement in Program
Sponsor Logo on Course Banner
Option to provide raffle item promotional items
Four players, cart, contests, raffle, auction, lunch and more.
Three players, cart, contests, raffle, auction, lunch and more.
Two players, cart, contests, raffle, auction, lunch and more.
One player, cart, contests, raffle, auction, lunch and more.
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