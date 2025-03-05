Option 1 Sponsorship = Product Donation for Each Student, Staff Member & Volunteer
Option 1 Sponsorship = Product Donation for Each Student, St
$200
Sponsor Fee's
Option 1 - $200 = Product Donation for Each Student, Staff Member & Volunteer
What will you receive?
Product distributed or displayed in lobby, in welcome bag, or snack/beverage area
Option to also include product or coupon/brochure in Event Welcome Bag - Given to all ticket Holders.
Thank you listing on the Event Page.
Logo and link on Sponsorship Page of website
Logo on all marketing materials for the event!
50% off all Baby Goat Yoga Class tickets.
Sponsor Fee's
Option 1 - $200 = Product Donation for Each Student, Staff Member & Volunteer
What will you receive?
Product distributed or displayed in lobby, in welcome bag, or snack/beverage area
Option to also include product or coupon/brochure in Event Welcome Bag - Given to all ticket Holders.
Thank you listing on the Event Page.
Logo and link on Sponsorship Page of website
Logo on all marketing materials for the event!
50% off all Baby Goat Yoga Class tickets.
Add a donation for Yoga Social
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!