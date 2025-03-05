Yoga Social

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Yoga Social

About this event

Option 1 Sponsorship = Product Donation for Each Student, Staff Member & Volunteer

Option 1 Sponsorship = Product Donation for Each Student, St item
Option 1 Sponsorship = Product Donation for Each Student, St
$200
Sponsor Fee's Option 1 - $200 = Product Donation for Each Student, Staff Member & Volunteer What will you receive? Product distributed or displayed in lobby, in welcome bag, or snack/beverage area Option to also include product or coupon/brochure in Event Welcome Bag - Given to all ticket Holders. Thank you listing on the Event Page. Logo and link on Sponsorship Page of website Logo on all marketing materials for the event! 50% off all Baby Goat Yoga Class tickets.
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