Optional Adidas Stadium Parka for Players order by Tuesday, March 17 @ 4 pm

The Adidas Parka is an OPTIONAL item for the player and is not required.





Orders must be placed by March 17th @ 4 pm.





The Black Adidas Stadium Parka features a sleek look and high performance.





With Climawarm insulation, this parka keeps you warm and comfortable in any weather.





The water-repellent fabric keeps you dry in light rain, and the regular fit is balanced—not too tight or too loose. This is a men's regular cut.





A two-way zip and hood make this parka versatile, so you can adjust easily as conditions change.





Embroidered LT Lane Tech Girls Soccer on upper left chest





Optional name on upper right chest under Adidas logo





100% Polyester with ribbed cuffs





The cost $145 includes the Custom embroidery of logo and players name or number



































