Opulence - The Masquerade Royale & Sneaker Ball (photo add-on option below-hit more details)

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About this event
Arrival: 5:00 PM VIP ACCESS
Limited availability.
Arrival 5:00 PM VIP ACCESS
Perfect for couples who appreciate elegance, connection, and comfort.
Limited availability.
Arrival 5:00 PM VIP ACCESS
Very Limited Availability.
Arrival 6:00 PM
Perfect for two!
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets.
Arrival 6:00 PM
Celebrate with your circle.
Ideal for guests who appreciate style, connection, and shared moments.
This is a group ticket and includes 10 tickets.
$
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