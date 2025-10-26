Nourish Then Flourish Collective

Hosted by

Nourish Then Flourish Collective

About this event

Opulence - The Masquerade Royale & Sneaker Ball (photo add-on option below-hit more details)

401 Laureate Wy.

Kannapolis, NC 28081, USA

1. VIP 10 Guest Table Experience (10 guests) ($135pp)
$1,350
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Arrival: 5:00 PM VIP ACCESS

  • Host your own Royale VIP table with priority seating in the main room.
  • Enjoy early VIP access beginning at 5:00 PM, including a champagne welcome, shared charcuterie, and an exclusive VIP hour with a live musician.
  • Exclusive photo and video moments, Queen of Opulence mingling throughout the hour and available for photos upon request.
  • Each VIP guest receives a gift bag and 1 raffle entry.
  • Your table will be recognized during the evening.
  • Be among the first to dine and make the night Opulent.

Limited availability.

2. VIP Couples Experience (2 guests) ($167.50pp)
$335
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Arrival 5:00 PM VIP ACCESS

  • Enjoy an elegant evening together with VIP access beginning at 5:00 PM, including a champagne welcome, shared charcuterie, and an exclusive VIP hour with a live musician.
  • Exclusive photo and video moments, Queen of Opulence mingling throughout the hour and available for photos upon request.
  • Each VIP guest receives a gift bag and 1 raffle entry.
  • Your table will be recognized during the evening.

Perfect for couples who appreciate elegance, connection, and comfort.


Limited availability.

3. VIP Experience (1 guest)
$175

Arrival 5:00 PM VIP ACCESS

  • Includes early VIP access beginning at 5:00 PM, including a champagne welcome, shared charcuterie, and an exclusive VIP hour with a live musician.
  • Exclusive photo and video moments, Queen of Opulence mingling throughout the hour and available for photos upon request.
  • Each VIP guest receives a gift bag and 1 raffle entry.

Very Limited Availability.

4. Couples General Admission (2 guests) ($105pp)
$210
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Arrival 6:00 PM

Perfect for two!

  • Includes two General Admission tickets with assigned seating for the main event from 6:00–10:00 PM.
  • Enjoy dinner, live entertainment, dancing, and photo areas + professional photography access available throughout the evening.
  • Save $20 when purchasing together.


This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets.

5. General Admission (1 guest)
$115
  • Arrival 6:00 PM
    Includes a General Admission ticket with assigned seating for the main event from 6:00–10:00 PM.
  • Enjoy dinner, live entertainment, dancing, and photo areas + professional photography access available throughout the evening.
6. Group General Admission (10 guests) ($105pp)
$1,050
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Arrival 6:00 PM

Celebrate with your circle.

  • Includes 10 General Admission tickets.
  • Enjoy dinner, live entertainment, dancing, and photo areas + professional photography access available throughout the evening.

Ideal for guests who appreciate style, connection, and shared moments.


This is a group ticket and includes 10 tickets.

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