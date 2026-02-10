Music Composition Online Mentoring Program Inc

Hosted by

Music Composition Online Mentoring Program Inc

About this event

Opus 40

Elley-Long Music Center

223 Ethan Allen Ave, Colchester, VT 05446, USA

Donor Seat + Gift!
$40
Available until Apr 25

Reserve a concert seat in the first few rows of the audience and receive a special Music-COMP thermos to keep your beverages piping hot (or freezing cold)!

Donor Seat
$30
Available until Apr 25

Reserve a concert seat in the first few rows of the audience to cheer on our student composers.

Participation Fee (Selected Composers)
$50

Selected Composers. Helps to cover operations for the concert.

Dinner ticket
$10
Available until Apr 20

Dinner for individual students, families, and teachers. *dinner is included for selected composers in their participation fee.

Add a donation for Music Composition Online Mentoring Program Inc

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