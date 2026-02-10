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About this event
Reserve a concert seat in the first few rows of the audience and receive a special Music-COMP thermos to keep your beverages piping hot (or freezing cold)!
Reserve a concert seat in the first few rows of the audience to cheer on our student composers.
Selected Composers. Helps to cover operations for the concert.
Dinner for individual students, families, and teachers. *dinner is included for selected composers in their participation fee.
$
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