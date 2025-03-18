Opus 40 Inc

Admission | Opus 40 Daily + Tours

356 George Sickle Rd

Saugerties, NY 12477, USA

General admission
$16

Admission to the Sculpture Park

General Admission + Guided Tour @ 11am.
$31

Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour @ 11am.

Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.


Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.

Student & Senior Admission
$13



Kindly Note:

Total parental supervision is required at all times for children 15 years of age and under.

Children under 15 are not permitted on the sculpture unaccompanied.

Children 6 years and under must hold a caregiver’s hand at all times when on or near the sculpture. No exceptions.

Student & Senior Admission + Guided Tour @ 11am.
$25

Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour @ 11am

Tour departs promptly at 11a from the Gift Shop.


Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.

Kindly Note:

Child Admission - Aged 5 and Under
$6

For the littlest sculptors!
(Price Incl $1 Processing Fee)

Child Admission - Aged 5 and Under + Guided Tour @ 11a
$9

For the littlest sculptors who will accompany caregivers on a tour @ 11a

Admission to the Sculpture Park + Group Tour.



Sunday Tours include a special walk and talk through the Quarryman's Museum.

