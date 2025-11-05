Olympic Peninsula Women's Fellowship

Hosted by

Olympic Peninsula Women's Fellowship

About this event

OPWF INSPIRATIONAL WEEKEND 2026

950 N 5th Ave

Sequim, WA 98382, USA

Lunch order - Must be ordered by 3/7
$15

IF YOU WANT TO ORDER A LUNCH, PURCHASE YOUR LUNCH TICKET ADD+ HERE AND THEN PURCHASE YOUR REGISTRATION--Choice of sandwiches or salad are listed and can be chosen for each ticket purchaser. All lunches include side salad, chips, and brownie.

2 Day Adult ticket
$40

BEFORE CHECKING OUT, use the drop-down menu to determine if you do/do not want to make a donation to Zeffy. Otherwise, you will automatically be charged 17% of the ticket price. A 10% group discount is available ONLY for 10 or more registrations purchased in the same order. Input GROUP2026 in the cart summary before making final payment.

2 Day Youth ticket (18/under)
$30

BEFORE CHECKING OUT, use the drop-down menu to determine if you do/do not want to make a donation to Zeffy. Otherwise, you will automatically be charged 17% of the ticket price. A 10% group discount is available ONLY for 10 or more registrations purchased in the same order. Input GROUP2026 in the cart summary before making final payment.

Friday night only - Adult or Youth (18/under)
$15

BEFORE CHECKING OUT, use the drop-down menu to determine if you do/do not want to make a donation to Zeffy. Otherwise, you will automatically be charged 17% of the ticket price. A 10% group discount is available ONLY for 10 or more registrations purchased in the same order. Input GROUP2026 in the cart summary before making final payment.

Saturday only Adult Ticket
$25

BEFORE CHECKING OUT, use the drop-down menu to determine if you do/do not want to make a donation to Zeffy. Otherwise, you will automatically be charged 17% of the ticket price. A 10% group discount is available ONLY for 10 or more registrations purchased in the same order. Input GROUP2026 in the cart summary before making final payment.

Saturday only Youth Ticket (18/under)
$20

BEFORE CHECKING OUT, use the drop-down menu to determine if you do/do not want to make a donation to Zeffy. Otherwise, you will automatically be charged 17% of the ticket price. A 10% group discount is available ONLY for 10 or more registrations purchased in the same order. Input GROUP2026 in the cart summary before making final payment.

Complimentary ticket
Free

For administrative use only

GROUP DISCOUNT TICKET - ADMINISTRATIVE USE
$36

For administrative use for mail-in registrations

Add a donation for Olympic Peninsula Women's Fellowship

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!