Crystal Lake Central High School Booster Club

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Crystal Lake Central High School Booster Club

About this event

Orange & Black After Dark - Raffle Tickets by Basket Prelabeled

Spike It - Volleyball item
Spike It - Volleyball
$2

Bubba's Pancake Whiskey

Elijah Craig Whiskey

Jose Cuervo Devils Reserve Tequilla

Jose Cuervo variety seltzers

Effen Vodka Lemon Drop Martini

Malibu Pink

Bacardi Rum

House of Dragon Chardonnay

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

Candoni Moscato

Chalk Hill Pinot Nior

Long Drink pineapple seltzer

2 - 20oz Yee's Secret Sauce tumblers

25 lotto tickets

Sweet Sets & Sour Spikes - Volleyball item
Sweet Sets & Sour Spikes - Volleyball
$2

5 OG, Fiery OG, Simply Pineappe, Pineapple Inferno and Cranberry Reserve sauces

4 Wooden sauce bowls & mini spoons

2 Cane's basket meal vouchers

$25 gift card to The Breakers Restaurant

Beach Day - Volleyball item
Beach Day - Volleyball
$2

CLC JBL Bluetooth Speaker

Lake Roots gift card $30

Drit Tribe body butter and sugar scrub

2 blue striped beach towels

frisbees

Coppertoon suncreen and lip balm SPF 30

Beach volleyball

Banana Boat SPF 50 lip balm

Collapsible beach buckets and shovels

CLC Tiger kite

34 oz watter bottle with dog dish

20 oz stainless steal mug

sunglasses (2)

Picnic blanket

Sand-free towel

beach ball

Large CLC tiger t-shirt

Large CLC tiger sweatshirt

CLC tiger baseball hat

Tiger Treasure - Dance item
Tiger Treasure - Dance
$2

$380 Ca$h

S'more Fun - Girls Cross Country item
S'more Fun - Girls Cross Country
$2

Dragonfire 23" smokeless steel fire pit

4 Bags of Lumberjacks kiln dried premium firewood

Delivery of firewood bags (within McHenry County)

Lumberjacks hoodie

Heavy duty heat resistant gloves

S'mores candy cooler bag

2-10oz Yeti ramblers

Firewood poker

S'more skewers

Cookin' in the Kitchen - CLC item
Cookin' in the Kitchen - CLC
$2

M&S 7 qt Dutch Oven ($199.99 value - Kitchen Outfitters)

Olive Tap Sample Oil and Vinegar

Coco's Pet Spa - CLC item
Coco's Pet Spa - CLC
$2

$75 gift card to Coco's Pet Spa

Dog Toy Metal Bin

Pupford Dog Treats

Natural Pet Collagen Donut

Plush Dog Toy x 3

Calming Lick Mat

Hol-ee Ball

Plush Pet Blanket

Feels of Crystal Lake - Boys Basketball item
Feels of Crystal Lake - Boys Basketball
$2


Crystal Lake Pillow $60

Summer Moon Mug $10

Lake Roots Corduroy Hat $25

Lake Roots Mug $10

Crystal Lake Wine Bag $10

Christmas Candy Dishes w/ tray $20

Halloween Oven Mitt  $10

Space & Tea Exchange GC $25

AZ Interiors Candle  $40

Happy Hour 10 Pass Yoga Card  $170

Summer Moon GC $20


Paws of Crystal Lake - Boys Basketball item
Paws of Crystal Lake - Boys Basketball
$2


Bark Guac-A -Molly Dog Toy $12

Bark- Dog Toy $12

Bark Molanie the Grrrrdener Dog Toy $12

Bark - Fish Recipe Soft Baked Nuggets $15

Bark-Sweet Potato Recipe Soft Baked Veggie Bites $15

Bark Veggie Nom Stick $14

Pet suites stay and play $50 gift certificate x 2


Tastes of Crystal Lake - Boys Basketball item
Tastes of Crystal Lake - Boys Basketball
$2

Moontime Restaurant Gift Card  $50

CLB  Fox Rocker Red Ale 6 pack  $15 

CLB Beach Blonde Golden Lager 6 pack  $15 

Country Donuts Gift Cards $25

Dukes Restaurant Gift Card $25

Crystal Thai Gift Card $50

Olive Tap Gift Card  $25

Black Market Bakery Gift Card $20

Summer Moon Coffee Gift Card $20

The Cottage Gift Card $50

Julie Ann's Gift Card $20

Classy Until Kickoff - Flag Football item
Classy Until Kickoff - Flag Football
$2

Margarita Mix

Tequila

2 - Margarita glasses

Rim Board

Rim salt variety

Tostitos Chips & Salsa

Salsa Dish

Football decorations

Ride in Tiger Style - Wrestling item
Ride in Tiger Style - Wrestling
$2

1 Professional Car/Vehicle Detailing ($160 Value)

1 Fast Eddie’s Ultimate Car Wash ($40)

$20 Casey’s Gas Gift Card

Armor All Original Protectant Spray

Armor All Cleaning Sponge

Leather Wipes

Glass Cleaner Wipe

CLC License Plate Cover

CLC Tigers Key Chain

CLC Tigers Key Tag

Fuzzy Dice

4 Air Fresheners

Road Trip Snacks

Double Play Brew - Softball item
Double Play Brew - Softball
$2

Summer Moon whole bean coffee

Heady Cup whole bean coffee

Richard Walkers ground coffee

Conscious Cup whole bean coffee

$25 GC Grounds Coffee Bar

$20 GC Conscious Cup

Crystal Lake Coffee Mug

Chocolate caramel coffee beans

Wooden coffee decor sign

Lake Roots Sticker

Conscious Cup Sticker

Après-ski - Snow Club item
Après-ski - Snow Club
$2

Nancy’s Pizza Gift Certificate $25

Cooper’s Hawk Cabernet Sauvignon

Cooper’s Hawk Artist White Blend

Electric WIne Set

Rabbit Travel Wine Case

Corkscrew - Decorate Salmon

Cole & Mason Cutting Board

Decorative Tulip Wine Glass x2

Coaster Set

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A Beach Getaway - Band item
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! A Beach Getaway - Band
$2

2 Beach Towels

Beach Tote

Picnic Blanket

His & Hers Sunglasses

His & Her Flip Flops

Tidal Ball Beach Game

$25 Lake Roots GC

Beach Snacks

Sparkling Lemonade

Taste of the Greek Isles - Band item
Taste of the Greek Isles - Band
$2

Picnic Blanket

2 Kitchen Towels

Greek Cookies

Fig Spread

Kalomon Olive Spread

Greek Olive Oil

Pita Chips

Greek Honey

6 Wine Glasses

Limoncello

Prosecco

Spice & Tea Exchange $20 GC

Olive Tap $25 GC

Slam Dunk Comfort - Girls Basketball item
Slam Dunk Comfort - Girls Basketball
$2

(2) VIVOHOME Reclining Stadium Seats

(2) Blankets/Throws

(2) Rechargeable handheld fans

$50 GC to Benedict’s

Sunday Funday w/ Lucky Strike - Girls Basketball item
Sunday Funday w/ Lucky Strike - Girls Basketball
$2

Lucky Strike (Algonquin):

5 Laser Tag Passes

5 Bowling Passes

5 $5 Arcade Cards

Mario Stuffy

Ramen Fanny Pack

Assorted Candy

It's a Good Day for Pickleball - Girls Soccer item
It's a Good Day for Pickleball - Girls Soccer
$2

(4) MTEN Rackets + Bag

(3) Indoor (Orange) Balls

(4) Outdoor (Yellow) Balls

$100 GC to Pickle Haus

$30 GC to Lake Roots

(2) Pickleball Mugs

Emotional Pickle

Hover Around Town - Girls Soccer item
Hover Around Town - Girls Soccer
$2

Jetson All-Terrain Hoverboard ($175)

$50 gift card Lou Malnati’s

$25 gift card Duke’s

$25 gift card Rookies / Village Squire

$20 gift card Crystal Lake Buffet

5 Cane’s box combos

2 Pizzas at Nick’s Pizza

$15 gift card to Breaking Bread

Spring Training Essentials - Boys XC & Track item
Spring Training Essentials - Boys XC & Track
$2

Airpod 4

Black Airpod Case

Orange & Black Owala

Goodr Sunglasses

Gatorade Drink Mix

2 Boxes of Barbell Protein Bars

Protein Snack Mix

Game Day - Baseball item
Game Day - Baseball
$2

$25 GC Dick’s Sporting Goods

$50 Rookie’s GC

$50 Fire Bar GC

CLC Tigers Baseball Hat

CLC State Championship Jersey

2021 MLB World Series Baseball

MLB Hat

Light blue MLB Polo Shirt

(Size XL)

MLB Notepad

Simple Modern Orange Tumbler w/ Tiger Paw

Stadium Blanket

CL Brewing: 6 pk Beach Blonde

Tastes of Crystal Lake - Robotics item
Tastes of Crystal Lake - Robotics
$2

$20 Conscious Cup GC

$20 Village Squire GC

$20 CL Brewery GC

$20 Georgio’s GC

$20 Country Donuts GC

$25 Lake Roots GC

CLC Robotics Long Sleeve T-Shirt Size Large

Country Donuts Coffee Mug

S'more Touchdowns - Football item
S'more Touchdowns - Football
$2

Table Top Smokeless Fire Pit

2 Bottles of Wine

Wine Glasses

Wood Pellets

Graham Crackers

Marshmallows

Hesery Bars

Reese’s

Roasting Sticks

Spa Day - Football item
Spa Day - Football
$2

$100 Mario Tricoci GC

2 Bottles of Wine

2 Bath Bombs

Lotion

Face Masks

Comfy Socks

Plush Headband

WineGlass

Aroma Therapy Diffuser


Pizza Lover - CLC item
Pizza Lover - CLC
$2

1 Georgio’s pizza

1 Nick’s Pizza

1 MOD pizza

1 Pizza Hut Pizza

2 orders of Pizza Hut breadsticks

2 slices of Casey’s pizza

MZ's Spotless Cleaning Service - CLC item
MZ's Spotless Cleaning Service - CLC
$2

$100 Gift Certificate towards Services w/ MZ's Spotless Cleaning

Eye of the Tiger - CLC item
Eye of the Tiger - CLC
$2

2' x 2' custom crafted CLC Wooden Sign by Crystal Lake Carved (a CLC Alum!)

Professional Organizing Service- CLC item
Professional Organizing Service- CLC
$2

3 Hours of Organization Strategies and Assistance provided by Organizing by Amy

Wisconsin Getaway - CLC item
Wisconsin Getaway - CLC
$2

Joe Diamond Live @ Psychic Parlor for 2

Yerkes Observatory for 2

Lake Geneva Cruise Line for 2

$50 Casey’s Gas GC

Salt, Spice & Everything Nice - CLC item
Salt, Spice & Everything Nice - CLC
$2

Salt Cellar

Spice and Tea Exchange

Spices & Tea

Buffalo Wild Wings Sauces

Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning and Sauce Texas Roadhouse Free App

Kalck’s Butcher Shop $15 GC

Cozy Night In - CLC item
Cozy Night In - CLC
$2

Oversized Crochet Blanket

Keune Shampoo/ Conditioner and Detangler Brush donated by Brush Salon and Spa

Future Tigers - CLC item
Future Tigers - CLC
$2

$25 Crystal Park District GC,

CLC Teddy Bear

Marvin’s Toy Store

$15 Gift Certificate

Marvin’s Treasures:

-Create Your Own Coloring Book

- Gyro Fidget toy

Taba-licious Squish

-Keya Card Game (Invented & Made in Crystal Lake!)

Family Fun in the City - CLC item
Family Fun in the City - CLC
$2

Luis Roberts Jr. Chicago White Sox Official Autographed Picture


(4) Club Level Tickets to a Chicago Fire Home match during the 2026 season


(2) Chicago Wolves tickets for 2025-2026 season


Dominoes Pizza Certificate

Serving Up Fun in Crystal Lake - CLC item
Serving Up Fun in Crystal Lake - CLC
$2

Crystal Lake Racket Club (1) Hour Private Lesson

$25 Running Depot GC

$25 Crystal Lake Park District GC

Feed Your Teen - CLC item
Feed Your Teen - CLC
$2

Dominos – 2 topping Large Pizza + 1 Garlic dough bites + 1 2L Pop

2 Entrees + 1 Cookie at Potbelly

2 Lunches at McAlisters

Julie Ann’s $10 GC

Cheshire $25 GC

2 Free MOD Pizzas/Salads

2 Slices Casey’s Pizzas

La Michocana $20 GC

Family Fun - CLC item
Family Fun - CLC
$2

(4) Tickets to a Rockford Ice Hogs Home Game for

2025-2026 season

(4)Tickets to Kane County Cougars

(4)Tickets to Schaumburg Boomers 2026 Home Games,

Time Mission (in Mount Prospect) $50 GC

Treat Yo Self - CLC item
Treat Yo Self - CLC
$2

Sea Salt Caramels

Scented Candle,

Free Hair Cut @ Vibes Salon w/ Kristin

$40 Queen Nails Certificate Coco’s Boutique $50 GC

MAMA MIA! - CLC Fine Arts item
MAMA MIA! - CLC Fine Arts
$2

(4) Tickets to Show of Your Choice to Spring 2026 Musical

Autographed Mama Mia

Cast Poster

Monster Ink! - CLC item
Monster Ink! - CLC
$2

$100 Gift Certificate to Monster Ink’s Tattoo & Piercing Services


Monster Ink Coffee Mug

CHEERs to You! - Cheerleading item
CHEERs to You! - Cheerleading
$2

$100 Coopers Hawk GC

Corks Are For Quitters Hat

Electric Wine Opener

Wine Chiller and Pourer

Wine Cooler

(2) Stemless O&B Glasses

CH Carmenère Cab

CH Artist White

Ella Merlot

Ella Tempranillo

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

Kendra Scott - CLC item
Kendra Scott - CLC
$2

Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Black Opaque Glass

Diamonds are a Girl's BF, But Spades Win the Game - Softball item
Diamonds are a Girl's BF, But Spades Win the Game - Softball
$2

Kate Spade Leila Crossbody Bag

in Pearl Pink Pebbled Leather & Gold Accents

Rush Creek Distilling - CLC item
Rush Creek Distilling - CLC
$2

Rush Creek Bourbon Whiskey 16% Rye - 750mL

Rush Creek Vodka - 750mL

(4) Tour & Tasting Coupons

$25 Rush Creek GC


Crafted locally in Harvard, IL

Ron McKinney Photography - CLC item
Ron McKinney Photography - CLC
$2

Session valued at $295 with Ron McKinney - water or colored powder

Night Out at the Raue - (2) Think Pink Tickets - CLC item
Night Out at the Raue - (2) Think Pink Tickets - CLC
$2

(2) Tickets to Think Floyd USA on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 7PM at the Raue Theater in downtown Crystal Lake.


A full-scale celebration of Pink Floyd’s legendary catalog and an unfortgettable journey through the music that defined generations.

Girl Scout Cookie Variety Bundle - CLC item
Girl Scout Cookie Variety Bundle - CLC
$2

(1) box of each Girl Scout Season from 2026 Cookie Season! 9 Total:

-Adventurefuls

-Lemon-Ups

-Trefoils

-Do-si-dos

-Samoas

-Tagalongs

-Thin Mints

-Exploremores

-Toffee-tastic

Starving Artist - CLC item
Starving Artist - CLC
$2

Color Me Mine – Blank Mug and (4) Studio Session Coupons

$50 Blick Art Supplies GC

Salon Saf-Fire Me Up! - CLC item
Salon Saf-Fire Me Up! - CLC
$2

Total Volume Texture & Body Kit

Verb Hydrate Shampoo

Verb Hydrate Conditioner

$50 GC - Services by Chloe @ Salon Saffire

$50 GC - Services by Riley @ Salon Saffire

Un-Bear-ably Sweet - CLC item
Un-Bear-ably Sweet - CLC
$2

Albanese Candy Assorted Goodies & Trucker Hat

Add a donation for Crystal Lake Central High School Booster Club

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