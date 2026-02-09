Orange & Black After Dark - Raffle Tickets by Basket Prelabeled

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Bubba's Pancake Whiskey
Elijah Craig Whiskey
Jose Cuervo Devils Reserve Tequilla
Jose Cuervo variety seltzers
Effen Vodka Lemon Drop Martini
Malibu Pink
Bacardi Rum
House of Dragon Chardonnay
Rodney Strong Chardonnay
Candoni Moscato
Chalk Hill Pinot Nior
Long Drink pineapple seltzer
2 - 20oz Yee's Secret Sauce tumblers
25 lotto tickets
5 OG, Fiery OG, Simply Pineappe, Pineapple Inferno and Cranberry Reserve sauces
4 Wooden sauce bowls & mini spoons
2 Cane's basket meal vouchers
$25 gift card to The Breakers Restaurant
CLC JBL Bluetooth Speaker
Lake Roots gift card $30
Drit Tribe body butter and sugar scrub
2 blue striped beach towels
frisbees
Coppertoon suncreen and lip balm SPF 30
Beach volleyball
Banana Boat SPF 50 lip balm
Collapsible beach buckets and shovels
CLC Tiger kite
34 oz watter bottle with dog dish
20 oz stainless steal mug
sunglasses (2)
Picnic blanket
Sand-free towel
beach ball
Large CLC tiger t-shirt
Large CLC tiger sweatshirt
CLC tiger baseball hat
$380 Ca$h
Dragonfire 23" smokeless steel fire pit
4 Bags of Lumberjacks kiln dried premium firewood
Delivery of firewood bags (within McHenry County)
Lumberjacks hoodie
Heavy duty heat resistant gloves
S'mores candy cooler bag
2-10oz Yeti ramblers
Firewood poker
S'more skewers
M&S 7 qt Dutch Oven ($199.99 value - Kitchen Outfitters)
Olive Tap Sample Oil and Vinegar
$75 gift card to Coco's Pet Spa
Dog Toy Metal Bin
Pupford Dog Treats
Natural Pet Collagen Donut
Plush Dog Toy x 3
Calming Lick Mat
Hol-ee Ball
Plush Pet Blanket
Crystal Lake Pillow $60
Summer Moon Mug $10
Lake Roots Corduroy Hat $25
Lake Roots Mug $10
Crystal Lake Wine Bag $10
Christmas Candy Dishes w/ tray $20
Halloween Oven Mitt $10
Space & Tea Exchange GC $25
AZ Interiors Candle $40
Happy Hour 10 Pass Yoga Card $170
Summer Moon GC $20
Bark Guac-A -Molly Dog Toy $12
Bark- Dog Toy $12
Bark Molanie the Grrrrdener Dog Toy $12
Bark - Fish Recipe Soft Baked Nuggets $15
Bark-Sweet Potato Recipe Soft Baked Veggie Bites $15
Bark Veggie Nom Stick $14
Pet suites stay and play $50 gift certificate x 2
Moontime Restaurant Gift Card $50
CLB Fox Rocker Red Ale 6 pack $15
CLB Beach Blonde Golden Lager 6 pack $15
Country Donuts Gift Cards $25
Dukes Restaurant Gift Card $25
Crystal Thai Gift Card $50
Olive Tap Gift Card $25
Black Market Bakery Gift Card $20
Summer Moon Coffee Gift Card $20
The Cottage Gift Card $50
Julie Ann's Gift Card $20
Margarita Mix
Tequila
2 - Margarita glasses
Rim Board
Rim salt variety
Tostitos Chips & Salsa
Salsa Dish
Football decorations
1 Professional Car/Vehicle Detailing ($160 Value)
1 Fast Eddie’s Ultimate Car Wash ($40)
$20 Casey’s Gas Gift Card
Armor All Original Protectant Spray
Armor All Cleaning Sponge
Leather Wipes
Glass Cleaner Wipe
CLC License Plate Cover
CLC Tigers Key Chain
CLC Tigers Key Tag
Fuzzy Dice
4 Air Fresheners
Road Trip Snacks
Summer Moon whole bean coffee
Heady Cup whole bean coffee
Richard Walkers ground coffee
Conscious Cup whole bean coffee
$25 GC Grounds Coffee Bar
$20 GC Conscious Cup
Crystal Lake Coffee Mug
Chocolate caramel coffee beans
Wooden coffee decor sign
Lake Roots Sticker
Conscious Cup Sticker
Nancy’s Pizza Gift Certificate $25
Cooper’s Hawk Cabernet Sauvignon
Cooper’s Hawk Artist White Blend
Electric WIne Set
Rabbit Travel Wine Case
Corkscrew - Decorate Salmon
Cole & Mason Cutting Board
Decorative Tulip Wine Glass x2
Coaster Set
2 Beach Towels
Beach Tote
Picnic Blanket
His & Hers Sunglasses
His & Her Flip Flops
Tidal Ball Beach Game
$25 Lake Roots GC
Beach Snacks
Sparkling Lemonade
Picnic Blanket
2 Kitchen Towels
Greek Cookies
Fig Spread
Kalomon Olive Spread
Greek Olive Oil
Pita Chips
Greek Honey
6 Wine Glasses
Limoncello
Prosecco
Spice & Tea Exchange $20 GC
Olive Tap $25 GC
(2) VIVOHOME Reclining Stadium Seats
(2) Blankets/Throws
(2) Rechargeable handheld fans
$50 GC to Benedict’s
Lucky Strike (Algonquin):
5 Laser Tag Passes
5 Bowling Passes
5 $5 Arcade Cards
Mario Stuffy
Ramen Fanny Pack
Assorted Candy
(4) MTEN Rackets + Bag
(3) Indoor (Orange) Balls
(4) Outdoor (Yellow) Balls
$100 GC to Pickle Haus
$30 GC to Lake Roots
(2) Pickleball Mugs
Emotional Pickle
Jetson All-Terrain Hoverboard ($175)
$50 gift card Lou Malnati’s
$25 gift card Duke’s
$25 gift card Rookies / Village Squire
$20 gift card Crystal Lake Buffet
5 Cane’s box combos
2 Pizzas at Nick’s Pizza
$15 gift card to Breaking Bread
Airpod 4
Black Airpod Case
Orange & Black Owala
Goodr Sunglasses
Gatorade Drink Mix
2 Boxes of Barbell Protein Bars
Protein Snack Mix
$25 GC Dick’s Sporting Goods
$50 Rookie’s GC
$50 Fire Bar GC
CLC Tigers Baseball Hat
CLC State Championship Jersey
2021 MLB World Series Baseball
MLB Hat
Light blue MLB Polo Shirt
(Size XL)
MLB Notepad
Simple Modern Orange Tumbler w/ Tiger Paw
Stadium Blanket
CL Brewing: 6 pk Beach Blonde
$20 Conscious Cup GC
$20 Village Squire GC
$20 CL Brewery GC
$20 Georgio’s GC
$20 Country Donuts GC
$25 Lake Roots GC
CLC Robotics Long Sleeve T-Shirt Size Large
Country Donuts Coffee Mug
Table Top Smokeless Fire Pit
2 Bottles of Wine
Wine Glasses
Wood Pellets
Graham Crackers
Marshmallows
Hesery Bars
Reese’s
Roasting Sticks
$100 Mario Tricoci GC
2 Bottles of Wine
2 Bath Bombs
Lotion
Face Masks
Comfy Socks
Plush Headband
WineGlass
Aroma Therapy Diffuser
1 Georgio’s pizza
1 Nick’s Pizza
1 MOD pizza
1 Pizza Hut Pizza
2 orders of Pizza Hut breadsticks
2 slices of Casey’s pizza
$100 Gift Certificate towards Services w/ MZ's Spotless Cleaning
2' x 2' custom crafted CLC Wooden Sign by Crystal Lake Carved (a CLC Alum!)
3 Hours of Organization Strategies and Assistance provided by Organizing by Amy
Joe Diamond Live @ Psychic Parlor for 2
Yerkes Observatory for 2
Lake Geneva Cruise Line for 2
$50 Casey’s Gas GC
Salt Cellar
Spice and Tea Exchange
Spices & Tea
Buffalo Wild Wings Sauces
Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning and Sauce Texas Roadhouse Free App
Kalck’s Butcher Shop $15 GC
Oversized Crochet Blanket
Keune Shampoo/ Conditioner and Detangler Brush donated by Brush Salon and Spa
$25 Crystal Park District GC,
CLC Teddy Bear
Marvin’s Toy Store
$15 Gift Certificate
Marvin’s Treasures:
-Create Your Own Coloring Book
- Gyro Fidget toy
Taba-licious Squish
-Keya Card Game (Invented & Made in Crystal Lake!)
Luis Roberts Jr. Chicago White Sox Official Autographed Picture
(4) Club Level Tickets to a Chicago Fire Home match during the 2026 season
(2) Chicago Wolves tickets for 2025-2026 season
Dominoes Pizza Certificate
Crystal Lake Racket Club (1) Hour Private Lesson
$25 Running Depot GC
$25 Crystal Lake Park District GC
Dominos – 2 topping Large Pizza + 1 Garlic dough bites + 1 2L Pop
2 Entrees + 1 Cookie at Potbelly
2 Lunches at McAlisters
Julie Ann’s $10 GC
Cheshire $25 GC
2 Free MOD Pizzas/Salads
2 Slices Casey’s Pizzas
La Michocana $20 GC
(4) Tickets to a Rockford Ice Hogs Home Game for
2025-2026 season
(4)Tickets to Kane County Cougars
(4)Tickets to Schaumburg Boomers 2026 Home Games,
Time Mission (in Mount Prospect) $50 GC
Sea Salt Caramels
Scented Candle,
Free Hair Cut @ Vibes Salon w/ Kristin
$40 Queen Nails Certificate Coco’s Boutique $50 GC
(4) Tickets to Show of Your Choice to Spring 2026 Musical
Autographed Mama Mia
Cast Poster
$100 Gift Certificate to Monster Ink’s Tattoo & Piercing Services
Monster Ink Coffee Mug
$100 Coopers Hawk GC
Corks Are For Quitters Hat
Electric Wine Opener
Wine Chiller and Pourer
Wine Cooler
(2) Stemless O&B Glasses
CH Carmenère Cab
CH Artist White
Ella Merlot
Ella Tempranillo
Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc
Kendra Scott Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Black Opaque Glass
Kate Spade Leila Crossbody Bag
in Pearl Pink Pebbled Leather & Gold Accents
Rush Creek Bourbon Whiskey 16% Rye - 750mL
Rush Creek Vodka - 750mL
(4) Tour & Tasting Coupons
$25 Rush Creek GC
Crafted locally in Harvard, IL
Session valued at $295 with Ron McKinney - water or colored powder
(2) Tickets to Think Floyd USA on Saturday, May 2, 2026 at 7PM at the Raue Theater in downtown Crystal Lake.
A full-scale celebration of Pink Floyd’s legendary catalog and an unfortgettable journey through the music that defined generations.
(1) box of each Girl Scout Season from 2026 Cookie Season! 9 Total:
-Adventurefuls
-Lemon-Ups
-Trefoils
-Do-si-dos
-Samoas
-Tagalongs
-Thin Mints
-Exploremores
-Toffee-tastic
Color Me Mine – Blank Mug and (4) Studio Session Coupons
$50 Blick Art Supplies GC
Total Volume Texture & Body Kit
Verb Hydrate Shampoo
Verb Hydrate Conditioner
$50 GC - Services by Chloe @ Salon Saffire
$50 GC - Services by Riley @ Salon Saffire
Albanese Candy Assorted Goodies & Trucker Hat
$
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