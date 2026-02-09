Hosted by

Crystal Lake Central High School Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Orange & Black After Dark Silent Auction - Virtual Bidding

Lehr's Famous BBQ - Wrestling item
Lehr's Famous BBQ - Wrestling
$75

Starting bid

Coach Lehr's BBQ - Date must be predetermined and scheduled in Summer 2026. Amount for up to 50 people. Value: Priceless

Perfect for Grad parties!

Joe & Dough - 1 Hr Private Event - CLC item
Joe & Dough - 1 Hr Private Event - CLC
$50

Starting bid

Unlimited mini doughnuts and hot coffee for a 50 person event, one hour of service. This event must be held on a week day. We come to you! Value: $500

Perfect for family gatherings and or work appreciation events!

CLC Total Prom Package - Junior Class of 2027 item
CLC Total Prom Package - Junior Class of 2027 item
CLC Total Prom Package - Junior Class of 2027
$100

Starting bid

Student Council Junior Class Total Prom Package


(2) Tickets to Prom 2026

Updo @ Brush Salon

Manicure @ Queen Nails

Bouquet & Boutinnere from Bunches of Honey Co.

Tux Rental from Men's Wearhouse

Men's Haircut & Products @ Sports Clips

Permanent Bracelet or Anklet from Forever Chained

Value: $650+


Prom is: April 25, 2026

2026-27 Student Parking Pass item
2026-27 Student Parking Pass
$50

Starting bid

Student Parking Pass 2026-2027 School Year


CLC Student Parking is in high demand! Seniors get priority to parking passes, followed by Juniors, while supplies last. Must be at least a Junior in 2026-27 School year to redeem.

Value: $150

Cooper's Hawk Package - Softball item
Cooper's Hawk Package - Softball
$50

Starting bid

(1) 3-Month Membership to Cooper Hawk's Wine Club

(1) Lux Wine Tasting for 4

Value: $138


Ride N' Shine - Wrestling item
Ride N' Shine - Wrestling
$50

Starting bid

(1) YEAR Car Wash Membership at Rise N' Shine Car Wash

(1) Free Valvoline Synpower Full Synthetic Oil Change, Tire Rotation & Vehicle Inspection at B&B Auto
(excludes speciality/exoctic vehicles)

Value: $500+

Catalyst Family Chiro - CLC item
Catalyst Family Chiro - CLC
$50

Starting bid

(12) Visit Care Plan Voucher

Initial Intake Appointment

Intake Exam

(12) Chiropracter Adjustments

Transition Scan Report

Catalyst Hooded Sweatshirt

Value: $600



Top Driver - CLC item
Top Driver - CLC
$75

Starting bid

Top Driver Silver Training Program

(30) Hours of Classroom Training

(6) Behind the wheel training

Value: $575

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