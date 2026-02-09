Orange & Black After Dark Silent Auction - Virtual Bidding

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Starting bid
Coach Lehr's BBQ - Date must be predetermined and scheduled in Summer 2026. Amount for up to 50 people. Value: Priceless
Perfect for Grad parties!
Starting bid
Unlimited mini doughnuts and hot coffee for a 50 person event, one hour of service. This event must be held on a week day. We come to you! Value: $500
Perfect for family gatherings and or work appreciation events!
Starting bid
Student Council Junior Class Total Prom Package
(2) Tickets to Prom 2026
Updo @ Brush Salon
Manicure @ Queen Nails
Bouquet & Boutinnere from Bunches of Honey Co.
Tux Rental from Men's Wearhouse
Men's Haircut & Products @ Sports Clips
Permanent Bracelet or Anklet from Forever Chained
Value: $650+
Prom is: April 25, 2026
Starting bid
Student Parking Pass 2026-2027 School Year
CLC Student Parking is in high demand! Seniors get priority to parking passes, followed by Juniors, while supplies last. Must be at least a Junior in 2026-27 School year to redeem.
Value: $150
Starting bid
(1) 3-Month Membership to Cooper Hawk's Wine Club
(1) Lux Wine Tasting for 4
Value: $138
Starting bid
(1) YEAR Car Wash Membership at Rise N' Shine Car Wash
(1) Free Valvoline Synpower Full Synthetic Oil Change, Tire Rotation & Vehicle Inspection at B&B Auto
(excludes speciality/exoctic vehicles)
Value: $500+
Starting bid
(12) Visit Care Plan Voucher
Initial Intake Appointment
Intake Exam
(12) Chiropracter Adjustments
Transition Scan Report
Catalyst Hooded Sweatshirt
Value: $600
Starting bid
Top Driver Silver Training Program
(30) Hours of Classroom Training
(6) Behind the wheel training
Value: $575
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