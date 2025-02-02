Orange Ball Live Auction: Iowa University Package

Watch the Iowa Women Basketball battle UCLA on February 23rd from Table seating! This package includes 4 tickets as well as a VIP parking pass. The Electronic ticket and parking pass will be transferred to you prior to the game. Unlimited food and non-alcoholic beverages included. The basket also includes 4 bleacher cushions, Hawkeye children’s hat and scarf, Iowa hooded sweatshirt, Iowa Hawkeye wave sweatshirt, concrete Hawkeye, and Iowa Hawkeye custom birdhouse by Two Sisters. Donated by Michelle Jordan, Mike Herting, Rosie Lillie of Two Sisters, Connie McKeen, Marc Weller, Douglas McPherson

