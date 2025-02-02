Orange Ball Live Auction Iowa Culinary Institute Gourmet Dinner Experience

Please join us for the 2025 Spring Gourmet Dinner Series. Our dinners are intended to introduce our culinary students to ethnic ingredients, spices, and products, while designing meals for the American palate. These are elegant evenings of candlelight, soft live music (flute and classical guitar), and gourmet food paired with fine wines. Although there is no dress code for ici® dinners, we suggest business or cocktail attire. Menus will not be published in advance of each event. All dinners will be in the Lakeview Dining Room of the ici®, located in Building 7 on the DMACC Ankeny campus. Champagne or sparkling wine reception will begin in the ICI Atrium at 6 p.m., and dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Please do not arrive earlier than 5:45 p.m., as students need time for set up. Reservations are required and are limited for each event. We are only able to accommodate dietary requests based on medical allergies or religious restrictions. Please alert us to medical or religious dietary requests upon making your reservation. This lot includes 6-8 dinner reservations for 2 different dinning dates. Reservations will be transferred once winner is confirmed. You will be able to choose your dinner date from the 2025 dates. Donated by Jim & Maura Stick

