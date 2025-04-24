Orange Blossom Chapter Shop

T-shirt item
T-shirt
$35
Dwarfism Awareness T-shirt. Comes in white or light gray (not pictured). Please allow a 2-week turnaround for orders.
ADULT Wristbands item
ADULT Wristbands
$2.50
Adult size wristbands. Bulk orders of 25+ are 1.50 each. Please reach out directly to April or Marie.
CHILD Wristband item
CHILD Wristband
$2.50
Child size wristbands. Bulk orders of 25+ are 1.50 each. Please reach out directly to April or Marie.
Pencil item
Pencil
$1
Pencils Bulk orders of 25+ are .75 each. Please reach out to April or Marie directly.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing