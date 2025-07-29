ZETA NU NU CHAPTER - OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY INCORPORATED

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ZETA NU NU CHAPTER - OMEGA PSI PHI FRATERNITY INCORPORATED

About this event

Orange Blossom Classic Tailgate Groove

347 Don Shula Dr Suite 102

Miami Gardens, FL 33056, USA

Tailgate Groove Admission – $25
$25

This ticket grants access to the Zeta Nu Nu Tailgate Groove at the 2025 Orange Blossom Classic on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Enjoy food, drinks, music, and great vibes with the Bruhz at West 27 (Dog Row) outside Hard Rock Stadium, starting at 12:00 PM.
All proceeds support the Zeta Nu Nu Scholarship Fund, helping us empower future leaders through education.

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