Orange Blossom Classic Tailgate Groove

This ticket grants access to the Zeta Nu Nu Tailgate Groove at the 2025 Orange Blossom Classic on Saturday, August 30, 2025. Enjoy food, drinks, music, and great vibes with the Bruhz at West 27 (Dog Row) outside Hard Rock Stadium, starting at 12:00 PM.

All proceeds support the Zeta Nu Nu Scholarship Fund, helping us empower future leaders through education.