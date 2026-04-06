Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration presented by Florida Blue

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Starting bid
Own a piece of sports history with this stunning, custom-framed USA Basketball jersey signed by members of the legendary 1992 United States men's Olympic basketball team. This iconic team redefined the game on a global stage during the 1992 Summer Olympics, showcasing an unmatched roster of NBA superstars.
This jersey features multiple signatures from Hall of Fame legends, including names like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, and more (as shown). Each autograph has been forensically authenticated, ensuring confidence and value for collectors.
Starting bid
Celebrate one of the biggest global music icons with this striking collectible featuring Bad Bunny.
This custom-framed display showcases a high-quality photo of the chart-topping superstar, paired with a replica signed ticket, creating a unique and visually dynamic piece of memorabilia. Professionally matted and framed, it’s ready to hang and makes a standout addition to any music collection, office, or entertainment space.
Starting bid
Enjoy a seven (7) day cruise for two in an Oceanview Stateroom from any North American Port. Auction prize does not include taxes, fees, port charges and pre paid gratuities. Must book and sail within a year of the event.
Guest may upgrade to balcony accommodations at their expense. Additional guest may be added at additional costs.
Blackout dates include all major US Holidays, spring break and Alaska/ Bermuda Cruises.
Starting bid
Own a rare piece of NFL history celebrating the only perfect season in league history by the legendary 1972 Miami Dolphins.
This extraordinary collectible features a team-signed photo autographed by over 40 players from the historic 1972 roster. This is the highly coveted #81 of only 117 ever produced, making it an exceptionally rare addition to any collection.
The piece includes a certificate of authenticity and comes professionally custom framed, ready to display and showcase one of football’s most iconic achievements.
Players:
Dick Anderson, Bill Arnsbarger, Charles Babb, Larry Ball, Marlin Briscoe, Nick Bouniconti, Monte Clarke, Doug Crusan, Larry Csonka, James Delgaizo, Vern Den Hereder, Jim Dunaway, Norm Evans, Manny Fernandez, Marv Fleming, Tim Foley, Hubert Ginn, Bob Griese, Bob Heinz, Mike Howell, Al Jenkins, Ed Jenkins, Curtis Johnson, Jim Kick, Howard Kindig, Mike Kolen, Bob Kuechenberg, Jim Langer, LLarry Little, Jim Mandich, Earl Morrall, Mercury Morris, Lloyd Mumphord, Karll Noonan, Jim Riley, Bill Stanfill, Larry Seiple, Howard Schellenberger, Don Shula, Otto Stowe, Howard Twilley, Paul Warfeild, Garo Yepremian
Starting bid
A truly special piece of music history with this autographed guitar signed by global superstar Taylor Swift. Beautifully displayed in a custom frame, this one-of-a-kind collectible has been professionally authenticated, making it a standout item for both devoted Swifties and serious memorabilia collectors.
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Basket Includes: (1) Bourbon Bottle...
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Own a piece of baseball history with this autographed jersey by Aaron Judge. Beautifully custom framed, this standout display showcases the signature of one of the game’s most dominant power hitters and MVP talents.
A must-have for any serious collector or New York Yankees fan, this one-of-a-kind piece is perfect for a home, office, or fan cave. The jersey has been professionally authenticated, ensuring its value and authenticity for years to come.
Starting bid
Enjoy four (4) Tickets to see one (1) 2026 NFL Game in Florida
Winning bidder will have their choice of either one (1) Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Jacksonville Jaguars Regular Season Home Game.
Tickets DO NOT include Food and Beverages. Tickets MAY NOT be resold on any Secondary Market.
Deadline to submit request for game is due to the Orange Bowl Committee by Monday, June 1, 2026. After that deadline, all requests are subject to availability.
RESTRICTIONS: Regular Season (including the Preseason) Home Games only in Miami (Hard Rock Stadium), Tampa (Raymond James Stadium) or Jacksonville (EverBank Field) are eligible. No Regular Season games outside of Florida are eligible. No potential Post-Season games are eligible.
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This item is the official 149th Kentucky Derby poster print from 2023, designed by artist Romero Britto. The piece comes beautifully custom matted and framed, ready to display. Note: it is no longer being produced.
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An eye-catching and vibrant limited edition print by the renowned Neo-Pop artist Romero Britto. Titled "Good Morning," this work features the artist's signature bold lines, playful geometric patterns, and a bright color palette to depict an abstracted nautical scene with sailboats and a radiant sun.
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Enter for your chance to win the ultimate Dunkin'- themed prize pack- perfect for coffer lovers & Dunkin Fans!
The bag includes:
Starting bid
Bid now on this stunning, vibrant print by the internationally renowned pop artist Romero Britto! Known for his bold, optimistic, and colorful artworks, Britto has carved a distinct niche in the art world. This piece, titled "Festa" or "Celebration," is a perfect example of his unique style, blending pop art, cubism, and graffiti influences.
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Miami Heat Signed Ball- Jaime Jaquez Jr.
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This item is a framed collectible display featuring Elton John's 1981 album "The Fox", originally autographed, which includes the vinyl record and a photographic portrait of the artist. It is autographed with certificate of authenticity.
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This item is a framed collectible display featuring a signed Batman cowl mask and imagery from The Dark Knight movie starring Christian Bale. Autographed with certificate of authenticity.
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Enjoy a NASCAR Racing Experience with three (3) ride along laps and a swag bag with merchandise
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This item is a framed and autographed "Iron" Mike Tyson memorabilia display featuring a red Everlast boxing glove signed by the former heavyweight champion. Item has certificate of authenticity.
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This image features a framed collectible displaying a portrait of Miguel Cabrera and an autographed baseball. The plaque highlights his career achievements, including winning the World Series in 2003, being a 2x AL MVP, and achieving the Triple Crown in 2012. Comes with certificate of authenticity
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Bid for a chance to win tickets in the Amerant Vault for an upcoming game of your choice during the '26-'27 season.
The vault seats include the following:
· Tickets: (4) Lower Bowl Tickets
· Amerant Vault Access: All four
· Parking: (1) parking pass
· Food & Beverage: Included inside the vault lounge
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This framed collectible features Ray Lewis of the Miami Hurricanes signed Mini Helmet, highlighting his accomplishments as a 2-time All-American, 2-time Super Bowl Champion, and 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee. Item come with certificate of authenticity.
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This is a photo of Florida Panthers Stanley Cup champion Brad Marchand. Included is a signed Stanley Cup puck. It comes with his personal hologram sticker. This one of a kind piece comes custom framed.
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Enjoy a One Night Stay in Golf View King for two (2) guests. Includes room, tax, resort fees, and access to Tidal Cover Water Park.
Valid from April 17th, 2026- February 1, 2027. Blackout dates, holidays and holiday weekends are excluded.
https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miajt-jw-marriott-miami-turnberry-resort-and-spa/
Starting bid
Florida Panthers back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Sergei Bobrovsky has signed this 8x10 photo. It has been authenticated. The piece comes custom framed.
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Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Larry Bird has signed this 8x10 photo. It comes with his personal hologram sticker. The piece comes custom framed.
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The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino basket includes:
Starting bid
Five-time NBA champion Magic Johnson has autographed this 8x10 photo. It comes with his personal hologram sticker. The piece comes custom framed.
Starting bid
Enjoy a three (3) night complimentary accommodation for two at Jakes Hotel Villa and Spa in Treasure Beach Jamaica.
Valid from April 1st, 2026 to December 15th, 2026. Blackout dates include all major US Holidays.
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This custom framed piece comes with a 8 x 10 photo original autographed by Mark Hamill & Harrison Ford. Comes with certificate of authenticity.
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This artwork features National Championship–winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and includes a laser-engraved replica of his autograph, along with a metal plate highlighting his accomplishments
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This is a photo of the University of Miami. The piece comes
custom mat and framed.
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This framed collectible item features a poster of the black-suited Spider-Man paired with a copy of Entertainment Weekly's The Ultimate Guide to Spider-Man originally autographed by Stan Lee with personal hologram sticker.
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This vibrant Romero Britto print, Home, is no longer in production, making it a rare addition to any collection. The piece comes beautifully custom matted and framed, ready to display.
Starting bid
This vibrant Romero Britto print, Best Friends, is no longer in production, making it a rare addition to any collection. The piece comes beautifully custom matted and framed, ready to display.
Starting bid
This vibrant Romero Britto print, Let's Dance, is no longer in production, making it a rare addition to any collection. The piece comes beautifully custom matted and framed, ready to display.
Starting bid
This item is a soccer ball autographed by Lionel Messi featuring the FC Barcelona logo and a Beckett witness authentication hologram.
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Florida Gators legend Emmitt Smith has autographed this football. It comes with his personal hologram sticker.
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This display features the Miami Orange Bowl seat and a sign. Miami Dolphins Legends Dan Marino, Don Shula, Jim Kick, Manny Fernandez, Mike Kozlowski, Bill Stanfill, Mark Duper, and Jake Scott have each signed the seat or sign. It has been authenticated. This must have piece comes custom framed.
Starting bid
Own a standout piece of Miami Heat basketball history with this autographed jersey by Bam Adebayo. This Icon Edition autographed jersey is a limited commemorative season piece, created during the Miami Heat 20th anniversary celebration of their historic 2006 Championship—making it a unique tribute to one of the franchise’s most iconic milestones.
Donated by: Miami Heat
Starting bid
Enjoy a Two Night weekend stay in Deluxe room for two (2) guests. Includes room only. Incidental charges, gratuities and any other charges are not included
Valid from April 17th, 2026- April 17, 2027. Blackout dates, holidays and holiday weekends are excluded.
https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miamj-jw-marriott-marquis-miami/
Starting bid
Treat yourself to one (1) 90 minute spa treatment of your choice at the oceanfront Tierra Santa Healing House.
Please note their are blackout dates and parking is not included.
Valid from April 2026- April 2027
Starting bid
Two (2) Night stay in a classic room at the Clevelander or Essex House Hotel.
Valid from April 2026- April 2027. Blackout dates do apply
Starting bid
Enjoy a Two (2) Nights complimentary stay in Studio style room plus complimentary poolside cabana for one (1) day.
Valid from April 2026- April 2027. Blackout dates do apply
https://www.marriott.com/en-us/hotels/miaws-w-south-beach/overview/
Starting bid
Enjoy at Two (2) Night stay in a Luxury Studio, includes taxes.
Valid from May 1st, 2026- October 1st, 202. Blackout dates do apply
Starting bid
Enjoy 10 Nights of Oceanview Accommodations at the adults only Pineapple Beach Club Antigua.
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each.
Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 + tax and service per person, per night. (ie: 10 nights x $150= $1500 pp)
Note: (Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21 - Jan.3 & Feb.1- 24)
Starting bid
Enjoy 10 Nights of Premium Accommodations at the St. James Club Antigua, family friendly all inclusive.
Details: Valid for up to 3 Rooms (double occupancy), up to 10 nights each. Winner responsible for airfare & All-Inclusive supplement of $150 +tax and service per person, per night. (ie: 10 nights x $150= $1500 pp)
Note: (Additional surcharge of $25 per person, per night applies Dec. 21- Jan.3 &. Feb.1- 24
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