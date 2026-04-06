Orange Bowl Food & Wine Celebration presented by Florida Blue

Own a piece of sports history with this stunning, custom-framed USA Basketball jersey signed by members of the legendary 1992 United States men's Olympic basketball team. This iconic team redefined the game on a global stage during the 1992 Summer Olympics, showcasing an unmatched roster of NBA superstars.





This jersey features multiple signatures from Hall of Fame legends, including names like Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, and more (as shown). Each autograph has been forensically authenticated, ensuring confidence and value for collectors.