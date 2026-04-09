Orange Community Players 2026-2027 Season

5 Student/Veteran Tickets ($100 Value)

Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:

Always A Bridesmaid

August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th

Misery

October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

Annie

December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th

Last of the Red Hot Lovers

February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr

Four Old Broads

April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th





Reservations Required