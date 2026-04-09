Orange Community Players

Offered by

Orange Community Players

About the memberships

Orange Community Players 2026-2027 Season

Student/Veteran Season Package
$75

Valid until July 30

5 Student/Veteran Tickets ($100 Value)

Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:

Always A Bridesmaid

August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th

Misery

October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

Annie

December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th

Last of the Red Hot Lovers

February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr

Four Old Broads

April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th


Reservations Required

Individual Season Package
$100

Valid until July 30

5 Individual Tickets ($125 Value)

Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:

Always A Bridesmaid

August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th

Misery

October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

Annie

December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th

Last of the Red Hot Lovers

February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr

Four Old Broads

April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

Reservations Required

Family Season Package
$300

Valid until July 30

10 Individual Tickets & 10 Student Tickets

($450 Value Save $150)

Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:

Always A Bridesmaid

August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th

Misery

October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

Annie

December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th

Last of the Red Hot Lovers

February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr

Four Old Broads

April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

Reservations Required

Angel Sponsor
$450

Valid until July 30

15 Individual Tickets & 15 Student Tickets

($675 Value Save $225)

Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:

Always A Bridesmaid

August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th

Misery

October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

Annie

December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th

Last of the Red Hot Lovers

February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr

Four Old Broads

April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

May request preferred seating

Name listed in the program.

Reservations Required

Benefactor Sponsor
$600

Valid until July 30

20 Individual Tickets & 20 Student Tickets ($900 Value Save $300)

Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:

Always A Bridesmaid

August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th

Misery

October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

Annie

December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th

Last of the Red Hot Lovers

February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr

Four Old Broads

April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

May request preferred seating

Name listed in the program.

Reservations Required

Saint Sponsor
$750

Valid until July 30

25 Individual Tickets & 25 Student Tickets

Value $1175 Save $375

Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:

Always A Bridesmaid

August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th

Misery

October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

Annie

December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th

Last of the Red Hot Lovers

February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr

Four Old Broads

April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th

May request preferred seating

Name listed in the program.

Reservations Required

Show Sponsor - Always a Bridesmaid
$1,500

Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!

*50 Admissions

Name listed in all promotional materials for the selected show.

1 Available

*For any opening week date of **selected production.    

Show Sponsor - Misery
$1,500

Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!

*50 Admissions

Name listed in all promotional materials for the selected show.

1 Available

*For any opening week date of **selected production.    

Musical Sponsor - Annie
$3,000

Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!

*50 Admissions

Name listed in all promotional materials for the selected show.

1 Available

*For any opening week date of **selected production.    

Show Sponsor - Last of the Red Hot Lovers
$1,500

Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!

*50 Admissions

Name listed in all promotional materials for the selected show.

1 Available

*For any opening week date of **selected production.    

Show Sponsor - Four Old Broads
$1,500

Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!

*50 Admissions

Name listed in all promotional materials for the selected show.

1 Available

*For any opening week date of **selected production.    

Season Sponsor
$10,000

Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!

*250 Admissions

Name listed in all promotional materials for the entire season.

1 Available

*For any opening week dates

Add a donation for Orange Community Players

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