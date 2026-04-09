Orange Community Players 2026-2027 Season

About the memberships
Valid until July 30
5 Student/Veteran Tickets ($100 Value)
Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:
Always A Bridesmaid
August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th
Misery
October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
Annie
December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th
Last of the Red Hot Lovers
February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr
Four Old Broads
April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
Reservations Required
Valid until July 30
5 Individual Tickets ($125 Value)
Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:
Always A Bridesmaid
August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th
Misery
October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
Annie
December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th
Last of the Red Hot Lovers
February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr
Four Old Broads
April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
Reservations Required
Valid until July 30
10 Individual Tickets & 10 Student Tickets
($450 Value Save $150)
Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:
Always A Bridesmaid
August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th
Misery
October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
Annie
December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th
Last of the Red Hot Lovers
February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr
Four Old Broads
April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
Reservations Required
Valid until July 30
15 Individual Tickets & 15 Student Tickets
($675 Value Save $225)
Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:
Always A Bridesmaid
August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th
Misery
October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
Annie
December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th
Last of the Red Hot Lovers
February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr
Four Old Broads
April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
May request preferred seating
Name listed in the program.
Reservations Required
Valid until July 30
20 Individual Tickets & 20 Student Tickets ($900 Value Save $300)
Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:
Always A Bridesmaid
August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th
Misery
October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
Annie
December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th
Last of the Red Hot Lovers
February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr
Four Old Broads
April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
May request preferred seating
Name listed in the program.
Reservations Required
Valid until July 30
25 Individual Tickets & 25 Student Tickets
Value $1175 Save $375
Tickets can be exchanged for admission to the following shows:
Always A Bridesmaid
August 21st thru 23rd and 28th thru 30th
Misery
October 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
Annie
December 4th thru 6th and 11th thru 13th
Last of the Red Hot Lovers
February 12th thru 14th and 19th thru 21sr
Four Old Broads
April 2nd thru 4th and 9th thru 11th
May request preferred seating
Name listed in the program.
Reservations Required
Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!
*50 Admissions
Name listed in all promotional materials for the selected show.
1 Available
*For any opening week date of **selected production.
Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!
*50 Admissions
Name listed in all promotional materials for the selected show.
1 Available
*For any opening week date of **selected production.
Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!
*50 Admissions
Name listed in all promotional materials for the selected show.
1 Available
*For any opening week date of **selected production.
Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!
*50 Admissions
Name listed in all promotional materials for the selected show.
1 Available
*For any opening week date of **selected production.
Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!
*50 Admissions
Name listed in all promotional materials for the selected show.
1 Available
*For any opening week date of **selected production.
Theater Partners have top billing at Orange Community Players. If you are interested in becoming a partner, please contact us at [email protected]!
*250 Admissions
Name listed in all promotional materials for the entire season.
1 Available
*For any opening week dates
$
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