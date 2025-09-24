eventClosed

Orange Fall Online Auction

auction.pickupLocation

5805 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701, USA

Waterloo Community Theater/Blackhawk Community Theater item
Waterloo Community Theater/Blackhawk Community Theater
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50.00 for gift certificate for tickets

Kwik Trip item
Kwik Trip
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50.00 in gift cards

Casey’s #1 item
Casey’s #1
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50.00 gift card to Caseys

Casey’s #2 item
Casey’s #2
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50.00 gift card to Casey’s

Date Night Bundle item
Date Night Bundle
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1- 2 for 1 Movie Pass to Marcus Theaters, $15.00 gift card to Longhorn Steakhouse and 2 coupons for free appetizer or dessert, 2 free ice cream cones at Four Queens

Fun Day Out item
Fun Day Out
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Free Guest Passes to Cedar Valley Sportsplex and $20.00 in Perkins gift certificates

Cedar Rapids Kernels item
Cedar Rapids Kernels
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 ticket vouchers to Cedar Rapids Kernels baseball and $20.00 in Kwik Trip gift cards to get you there

Jump around #1 item
Jump around #1
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3 Free Day Passes to Get Air and $20.00 at Carlos O'Kellys to grab a meal after (value $68)

Jump Around #2 item
Jump Around #2
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Free Day Passes to Get Air and $10.00 at Carlos O'Kellys to grab a snack after (value $42.00)

Waterloo Bucks + Freddy's item
Waterloo Bucks + Freddy's
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Four ticket vouchers for Waterloo Bucks 2026 game and $25.00 gift card to Freddy's to grab a snack before the game

HuHot item
HuHot
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50.00 in gift cards to HuHot

Dinner and a Movie #1 item
Dinner and a Movie #1
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1- 2 for 1 movie pass to Marcus Theaters, $25.00 gift card to Chilitos and $10.00 Kiwk Trip gift card to get you there

Dinner and a Movie #2 item
Dinner and a Movie #2
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1- 2 for 1 movie pass to Marcus Theaters, coupon for free popcorn or beverage, $25.00 gift card to Chilitos

Farm Tour and Dinner item
Farm Tour and Dinner
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Farm Tour Vouchers to Hansen's Dairy Farm + $40.00 in food vouchers to Applebees

Sport and Smoothie item
Sport and Smoothie
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Day Guest Passes to Cedar Valley Sportsplex + 2 Free Smoothie Cards to Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Family Fun Bundle item
Family Fun Bundle
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gift Certificate for Free Mini Golf up to 6 people at Palmer's Family Fun+ 4 Day Guest Passes to Cedar Valley Sportsplex

Bowling and Dinner item
Bowling and Dinner
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Certificate to Maple Lanes Bowling for 1 Hour of Free Bowling, including shoes and soda, $20.00 Panera gift card

Pizza Ranch item
Pizza Ranch
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 BOGO 1/2 off Adult Buffet Coupons + 2 Fun Zone cards

Family Movie Night item
Family Movie Night
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2- 2 for 1 Movie passes to Marcus Theaters, 4 coupons for free popcorn or soda, 4 coupons for free cone at Four Queens and $20.00 in Kwik Trip gift cards to get you there

Date Night #2 item
Date Night #2
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

1-2 for 1 coupon for Marcus Theaters, 2 coupons for free popcorn or soda, Longhorn Steak House coupon for free appetizer or dessert, 2 free cones at Four Queens

Dinner and Dessert item
Dinner and Dessert
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$25 gift card to Olive Garden + 4 free cone coupons at Four Queens

Pool Day item
Pool Day
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Byrnes Pool Passes + 2 free smoothies at Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Hockey and Pizza item
Hockey and Pizza
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Voucher for 4 Waterloo Black Hawk tickets + 2 free pizzas from Mama Nicks

Pool Day #2 item
Pool Day #2
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 Passes to Byrnes Pool + Sand Cloud brand Turkish Beach Towel

Pool Day #3 item
Pool Day #3
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 Passes to Byrnes Pool + Sand Cloud Beach Towel

Iowa Children’s Museum item
Iowa Children’s Museum
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Family Day Pass to Iowa Children’s Museum

Science Center of Iowa item
Science Center of Iowa
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 passes to the Science Center of Iowa

Cedar Valley Sportsplex item
Cedar Valley Sportsplex
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3 month family membership ($225 value)

Three Elms Golf Course item
Three Elms Golf Course
$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Golf for 4 people- 18 holes and 2 golf carts at 3 Elms Golf Course in Independence ($160.00 Value)

Waverly Golf Course item
Waverly Golf Course
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Foursome Green Fees

Waterloo Leisure Services item
Waterloo Leisure Services
$45

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 rounds of golf at Irv Warren, South Hills or Gates.

Bill Colwell Ford item
Bill Colwell Ford
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Free Oil and Filter Change certificate + gift pack

Rydell Chevrolet #1 item
Rydell Chevrolet #1
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Free Oil Change coupon and free carwash

Knoxville Raceway item
Knoxville Raceway
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 adult and 2 teen tickets to Knoxville Raceway ($70.00 Value)

Grout Museum item
Grout Museum
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 Explorer Passes for the Grout Museum

Air FX Trampoline Park item
Air FX Trampoline Park
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Family Fun pass to AirFX Trampoline Park in Cedar Rapids- 4 60-minute general admission passes, 4 pairs of grip socks, 1 large one-topping pizza, 4 regular fountain drinks

Fox Ridge Golf Club item
Fox Ridge Golf Club
$70

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2-4 person 18 holes of golf with cart

Volleyball and Dinner item
Volleyball and Dinner
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two vouchers for UNI Volleyball game + $20.00 gift card to Panera

Ninja U item
Ninja U
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 Free Passes for Ninja U

Cedar Falls Community Theater item
Cedar Falls Community Theater
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50.00 gift card to Cedar Falls Community Theater

Club Car Wash item
Club Car Wash
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3 month VIP membership to Club Car Wash ($105.00 Value)

Omaha Fun Day item
Omaha Fun Day
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 passes to Omaha Zoo + $30 gift card to The Amazing Pizza Machine

Reading Rewards #1 item
Reading Rewards #1
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One book donated by Barnes and Noble + 4 free cones at Four Queens

Reading Rewards #2 item
Reading Rewards #2
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

One book donated by Barnes and Noble + four free cones at Four Queens

Signed Basketball item
Signed Basketball
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

MN Timberwolves basketball signed by Julius Randle

Tacora Massage item
Tacora Massage
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50.00 gift card to Tacora Massage

Coulees Cards and Games #1 item
Coulees Cards and Games #1
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Pokemon Cards

Good Game #1 item
Good Game #1
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Pokemon cards

Good Game #2 item
Good Game #2
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Lorcana Starter Pack

Coulees Cards and Games #2 item
Coulees Cards and Games #2
$5

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Lorcana Starter Pack

Coulees Cards and Games #3 item
Coulees Cards and Games #3
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Basketball trading cards ($35.00 value)

Coulees Cards and Games #4 item
Coulees Cards and Games #4
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Baseball trading cards ($35.00 value)

Coulees Cards and Games #5 item
Coulees Cards and Games #5
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Football trading cards ($35.00 value)

Chick Fil A item
Chick Fil A
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Chick Fil A small catering tray, fun items ($40.00 value)

Evolve item
Evolve
$40

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Deluxe Hydrafacial and ZO Skin Health starter set (over $300 value)

Henry Heckelbeck 10 book collection item
Henry Heckelbeck 10 book collection
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Henry Heckelbeck Ten Book Collection ($55.40 Value)

City Spies Undercover Collection 4-6 item
City Spies Undercover Collection 4-6
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Books 4-6 of the City Spies Undercover Collection ( $30.93 Value)

Charlie Thorne Complete Collection item
Charlie Thorne Complete Collection
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Charlie Thorne Complete Collection ($24.81 Value)

Once Upon a Tim Collection item
Once Upon a Tim Collection
$12

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Once Upon A Tim Collection ( $25.59 Value)

The Spy School Spyder item
The Spy School Spyder
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Spy School Spider Graphic Novel Collection ( $44.95 Value)

The Catwings Complete Collection 1-4 item
The Catwings Complete Collection 1-4
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Catwings Complete Collection 1-4 ( $ 21.28 Value)

Phantom Stallion Collection item
Phantom Stallion Collection
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Phantom Stallion Collection ( $71.99 Value)

Dungeoneer Adventures 1-3 item
Dungeoneer Adventures 1-3
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Dungeoneer Adventures books 1-3 ( $27.70 Value)

The Complete Moon Base Alpha item
The Complete Moon Base Alpha
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Complete Moon Base Alpha ( $21.79 Value)

The Islanders Adventure Collection 1-3 item
The Islanders Adventure Collection 1-3
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Islanders Adventure Collection books 1-3 ($ 26.93 Value)

Saddle Hill Academy item
Saddle Hill Academy
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Saddle Hill Academy ( $28.22 Value)

The Data Set 10 book set item
The Data Set 10 book set
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Data Set 10 book set ( $49.92 Value)

Complete Murder Most Unladylike item
Complete Murder Most Unladylike
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Complete Murder Most Unladylike ( $74.97 Value)

The Candy Shop War item
The Candy Shop War
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Candy Shop War ($23.01 Value)

The Dark is Rising item
The Dark is Rising
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Dark is Rising book set

($22.67 Value)

The Little Women Collection item
The Little Women Collection
$8

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Little Women Collection ( $19.10 Value)

The Guardians of Horsa books 1-4 item
The Guardians of Horsa books 1-4
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Guardians of Horsa books 1-4 ($31.99 Value)

A Classic Picture Book Collection item
A Classic Picture Book Collection
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

A Classic Picture Book Collection ($53.99 Value)

The Middle School Disasters Collection 1-3 item
The Middle School Disasters Collection 1-3
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

The Middle School Disasters Collection 1-3 ($ 30.47 Value)

Lodge Cast Iron item
Lodge Cast Iron
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

12 inch cast iron skillet ( $29.90 Value)

Trio Salon and Spa item
Trio Salon and Spa
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50.00 gift card to Trio Salon and Spa + 3 travel size Aveda products

Buffalo Wild Wings item
Buffalo Wild Wings
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3 Full size Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and coupons

Pokemon Alcove Game item
Pokemon Alcove Game
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Pokemon Trading Alcove game ($29.99 Value)

Cedar Valley Arboretum item
Cedar Valley Arboretum item
Cedar Valley Arboretum
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gift basket donated by Cedar Valley Arboretum!

1 year membership, 5 guest passes, water bottle, blanket, t shirts, kids activities and more (over $250.00 Value)

Pokemon Advent Calendar item
Pokemon Advent Calendar
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Pokemon Advent Calendar ($59.99 Value)

Tonies item
Tonies
$80

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Tonies Box plus 3 additional characters ( $160.00 Value)

Rejuvenate Spa #1 item
Rejuvenate Spa #1 item
Rejuvenate Spa #1
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Relaxing Facial and great skincare items ( Over $60.00 Value)

Rejuvenate Spa #2 item
Rejuvenate Spa #2 item
Rejuvenate Spa #2
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Relaxing Facial and great skincare products ( Over $60.00 Value)

Rejuvenate Spa #3 item
Rejuvenate Spa #3 item
Rejuvenate Spa #3
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Relaxing Facial and great skincare products ( Over $60.00 Value)

Rejuvenate Spa #4 item
Rejuvenate Spa #4 item
Rejuvenate Spa #4
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Relaxing Facial and great skincare products (Over $60.00 Value)

Ukulele Starter Kit item
Ukulele Starter Kit
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Ukulele donated by West Music ($80.00 Value)

KJ and Kompany item
KJ and Kompany item
KJ and Kompany
$150

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gift Basket from KJ and Kompany valued at $270.00 Pedicure, manicure and so many travel beauty products!!

Sports Clips item
Sports Clips
$25

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Sports Clips MVP haircut, full sized shampoo and conditioner ($75.00 Value)

Spare Time item
Spare Time
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Two Hour Bowling Package for up 10 10 kids! Plus shoe rentals, pizza, soft drinks, game zone cards and MORE!!!at Spare Time Entertainment in Cedar Rapids

Rydell Chevolet #2 item
Rydell Chevolet #2
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Free Oil Change coupon and free carwash

Grout Museum #2 item
Grout Museum #2
$35

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 Explorer Passes for the Grout Museum

Pizza Ranch #2 item
Pizza Ranch #2
$10

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 BOGO 1/2 Off Adult Buffet Coupons + 2 Fun Zone cards

Fun Day Out #2 item
Fun Day Out #2
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

2 Free Guest Passes to Cedar Valley Sportsplex and $20.00 in Perkins gift certificates

Giordanos Pizza Des Moines item
Giordanos Pizza Des Moines
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50.00 gift card to Giordanos Pizza in Des Moines

Here’s What’s Poppin item
Here’s What’s Poppin
$15

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Gift basket from Here’s Whats Poppin in Cedar Falls

The Cheesecake Factory item
The Cheesecake Factory
$30

auctionV2.input.startingBid

$50.00 gift card to The Cheesecake Factory in Des Moines

MN Twins Signed Bat item
MN Twins Signed Bat
$100

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Signed baseball bat from MN Twins player Royce Lewis

Golf Headquarters item
Golf Headquarters
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Medium Lightweight hoodie, Club Scrubber and 3 coupons for Medium Bucket of Range Balls at Golf Headquarters in Waterloo

MN Science Museum item
MN Science Museum
$65

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 vouchers to MN Science Museum ($34.95 value each, total value $139.80)

Golf Headquarters #2 item
Golf Headquarters #2
$20

auctionV2.input.startingBid

XXL Lightweight hoodie, 2 Club Scrubbers and 2 coupons for Medium Bucket of Range Balls at Golf Headquarters in Waterloo

Cedar Rapids Fun Station item
Cedar Rapids Fun Station
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

4 All Day Adventure Passes to their new BIGGER and BETTER location ($120.00 Value)

Club Car Wash #2 item
Club Car Wash #2
$50

auctionV2.input.startingBid

3 month VIP membership to Club Car Wash ($105.00 Value)

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing