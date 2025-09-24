Orange Fall Online Auction

5805 Kimball Ave, Waterloo, IA 50701, USA
$50.00 for gift certificate for tickets
$50.00 in gift cards
$50.00 gift card to Caseys
$50.00 gift card to Casey’s
1- 2 for 1 Movie Pass to Marcus Theaters, $15.00 gift card to Longhorn Steakhouse and 2 coupons for free appetizer or dessert, 2 free ice cream cones at Four Queens
2 Free Guest Passes to Cedar Valley Sportsplex and $20.00 in Perkins gift certificates
4 ticket vouchers to Cedar Rapids Kernels baseball and $20.00 in Kwik Trip gift cards to get you there
3 Free Day Passes to Get Air and $20.00 at Carlos O'Kellys to grab a meal after (value $68)
2 Free Day Passes to Get Air and $10.00 at Carlos O'Kellys to grab a snack after (value $42.00)
Four ticket vouchers for Waterloo Bucks 2026 game and $25.00 gift card to Freddy's to grab a snack before the game
$50.00 in gift cards to HuHot
1- 2 for 1 movie pass to Marcus Theaters, $25.00 gift card to Chilitos and $10.00 Kiwk Trip gift card to get you there
1- 2 for 1 movie pass to Marcus Theaters, coupon for free popcorn or beverage, $25.00 gift card to Chilitos
2 Farm Tour Vouchers to Hansen's Dairy Farm + $40.00 in food vouchers to Applebees
2 Day Guest Passes to Cedar Valley Sportsplex + 2 Free Smoothie Cards to Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Gift Certificate for Free Mini Golf up to 6 people at Palmer's Family Fun+ 4 Day Guest Passes to Cedar Valley Sportsplex
Certificate to Maple Lanes Bowling for 1 Hour of Free Bowling, including shoes and soda, $20.00 Panera gift card
2 BOGO 1/2 off Adult Buffet Coupons + 2 Fun Zone cards
2- 2 for 1 Movie passes to Marcus Theaters, 4 coupons for free popcorn or soda, 4 coupons for free cone at Four Queens and $20.00 in Kwik Trip gift cards to get you there
1-2 for 1 coupon for Marcus Theaters, 2 coupons for free popcorn or soda, Longhorn Steak House coupon for free appetizer or dessert, 2 free cones at Four Queens
$25 gift card to Olive Garden + 4 free cone coupons at Four Queens
2 Byrnes Pool Passes + 2 free smoothies at Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Voucher for 4 Waterloo Black Hawk tickets + 2 free pizzas from Mama Nicks
4 Passes to Byrnes Pool + Sand Cloud brand Turkish Beach Towel
4 Passes to Byrnes Pool + Sand Cloud Beach Towel
Family Day Pass to Iowa Children’s Museum
4 passes to the Science Center of Iowa
3 month family membership ($225 value)
Golf for 4 people- 18 holes and 2 golf carts at 3 Elms Golf Course in Independence ($160.00 Value)
Foursome Green Fees
4 rounds of golf at Irv Warren, South Hills or Gates.
Free Oil and Filter Change certificate + gift pack
Free Oil Change coupon and free carwash
2 adult and 2 teen tickets to Knoxville Raceway ($70.00 Value)
4 Explorer Passes for the Grout Museum
Family Fun pass to AirFX Trampoline Park in Cedar Rapids- 4 60-minute general admission passes, 4 pairs of grip socks, 1 large one-topping pizza, 4 regular fountain drinks
2-4 person 18 holes of golf with cart
Two vouchers for UNI Volleyball game + $20.00 gift card to Panera
4 Free Passes for Ninja U
$50.00 gift card to Cedar Falls Community Theater
3 month VIP membership to Club Car Wash ($105.00 Value)
4 passes to Omaha Zoo + $30 gift card to The Amazing Pizza Machine
One book donated by Barnes and Noble + 4 free cones at Four Queens
One book donated by Barnes and Noble + four free cones at Four Queens
MN Timberwolves basketball signed by Julius Randle
$50.00 gift card to Tacora Massage
Pokemon Cards
Pokemon cards
Lorcana Starter Pack
Lorcana Starter Pack
Basketball trading cards ($35.00 value)
Baseball trading cards ($35.00 value)
Football trading cards ($35.00 value)
Chick Fil A small catering tray, fun items ($40.00 value)
Deluxe Hydrafacial and ZO Skin Health starter set (over $300 value)
The Henry Heckelbeck Ten Book Collection ($55.40 Value)
Books 4-6 of the City Spies Undercover Collection ( $30.93 Value)
The Charlie Thorne Complete Collection ($24.81 Value)
The Once Upon A Tim Collection ( $25.59 Value)
The Spy School Spider Graphic Novel Collection ( $44.95 Value)
The Catwings Complete Collection 1-4 ( $ 21.28 Value)
The Phantom Stallion Collection ( $71.99 Value)
Dungeoneer Adventures books 1-3 ( $27.70 Value)
The Complete Moon Base Alpha ( $21.79 Value)
The Islanders Adventure Collection books 1-3 ($ 26.93 Value)
Saddle Hill Academy ( $28.22 Value)
The Data Set 10 book set ( $49.92 Value)
Complete Murder Most Unladylike ( $74.97 Value)
The Candy Shop War ($23.01 Value)
The Dark is Rising book set
($22.67 Value)
The Little Women Collection ( $19.10 Value)
The Guardians of Horsa books 1-4 ($31.99 Value)
A Classic Picture Book Collection ($53.99 Value)
The Middle School Disasters Collection 1-3 ($ 30.47 Value)
12 inch cast iron skillet ( $29.90 Value)
$50.00 gift card to Trio Salon and Spa + 3 travel size Aveda products
3 Full size Buffalo Wild Wings sauces and coupons
Pokemon Trading Alcove game ($29.99 Value)
Gift basket donated by Cedar Valley Arboretum!
1 year membership, 5 guest passes, water bottle, blanket, t shirts, kids activities and more (over $250.00 Value)
Pokemon Advent Calendar ($59.99 Value)
Tonies Box plus 3 additional characters ( $160.00 Value)
Relaxing Facial and great skincare items ( Over $60.00 Value)
Relaxing Facial and great skincare products ( Over $60.00 Value)
Relaxing Facial and great skincare products ( Over $60.00 Value)
Relaxing Facial and great skincare products (Over $60.00 Value)
Ukulele donated by West Music ($80.00 Value)
Gift Basket from KJ and Kompany valued at $270.00 Pedicure, manicure and so many travel beauty products!!
Sports Clips MVP haircut, full sized shampoo and conditioner ($75.00 Value)
Two Hour Bowling Package for up 10 10 kids! Plus shoe rentals, pizza, soft drinks, game zone cards and MORE!!!at Spare Time Entertainment in Cedar Rapids
Free Oil Change coupon and free carwash
4 Explorer Passes for the Grout Museum
2 BOGO 1/2 Off Adult Buffet Coupons + 2 Fun Zone cards
2 Free Guest Passes to Cedar Valley Sportsplex and $20.00 in Perkins gift certificates
$50.00 gift card to Giordanos Pizza in Des Moines
Gift basket from Here’s Whats Poppin in Cedar Falls
$50.00 gift card to The Cheesecake Factory in Des Moines
Signed baseball bat from MN Twins player Royce Lewis
Medium Lightweight hoodie, Club Scrubber and 3 coupons for Medium Bucket of Range Balls at Golf Headquarters in Waterloo
4 vouchers to MN Science Museum ($34.95 value each, total value $139.80)
XXL Lightweight hoodie, 2 Club Scrubbers and 2 coupons for Medium Bucket of Range Balls at Golf Headquarters in Waterloo
4 All Day Adventure Passes to their new BIGGER and BETTER location ($120.00 Value)
3 month VIP membership to Club Car Wash ($105.00 Value)
