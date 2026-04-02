Orange Grove Elementary PTA's Silent Auction 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
4 movie passes, 2 wine glasses, candy
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 day passes with the option to upgrade to the year membership
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Silver earrings, value of $65
Starting bid
Mrs. O's VPK Class yoga poses book, Yoga class certificate, yoga blocks, mat,
Starting bid
Lilly Pulitzer Cooler bag, 2 towels, $50 laundry voucher, 2 cases of Poppi
$150 value
Starting bid
Starting bid
2 single day passes
Starting bid
Starting bid
set of lashes, lash serum,
Starting bid
4 free sessions, Spenga towel
Starting bid
This performance is coming up on April 22nd. This is your chance at snag VIP seats. Funds will go back to Mr. Polston for the music program.
Starting bid
2 passes for admission
Starting bid
Starting bid
VPK Mrs Ryan/Fruit BUG/Gardening Basket – Sunken Gardens – 1 year Family membership
Starting bid
Starting bid
family of 4 pass
Starting bid
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!