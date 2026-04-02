Hosted by

Orange Grove Elementary PTA

About this event

Orange Grove Elementary PTA's Silent Auction 2026

Pick-up location

10300 65th Ave N, Seminole, FL 33772, USA

Studio Movie Grill
$25

Starting bid

4 movie passes, 2 wine glasses, candy

Liberty Lanes Up to 10 People Pass + FUN SOCKS
$50

Starting bid

Kayla Neese - Healing Nest
$50

Starting bid

Crayola Experience passes item
Crayola Experience passes
$40

Starting bid

2 day passes with the option to upgrade to the year membership

Tampa Bay Rowdies Tickets item
Tampa Bay Rowdies Tickets
$40

Starting bid

Mosi tickets item
Mosi tickets
$30

Starting bid

Splash Harbour - Family FUN PACKAGE + Beach Essentials item
Splash Harbour - Family FUN PACKAGE + Beach Essentials
$50

Starting bid

Kendra Scott - Earrings item
Kendra Scott - Earrings
$30

Starting bid

Silver earrings, value of $65

YOGA Basket - Mr
$30

Starting bid

Mrs. O's VPK Class yoga poses book, Yoga class certificate, yoga blocks, mat,

Laundrolab MORE BEACH TIME, Less Laundry
$50

Starting bid

Lilly Pulitzer Cooler bag, 2 towels, $50 laundry voucher, 2 cases of Poppi


$150 value

Threshers tickets & Swag Bag
$30

Starting bid

Busch Gardens day passes
$50

Starting bid

2 single day passes

Fresh Market basket
$25

Starting bid

Amazing Lash Studio
$30

Starting bid

set of lashes, lash serum,

Spenga Basket item
Spenga Basket
$30

Starting bid

4 free sessions, Spenga towel

Willy Wonka VIP seats
$20

Starting bid

This performance is coming up on April 22nd. This is your chance at snag VIP seats. Funds will go back to Mr. Polston for the music program.

Wonder Works - Orlando
$30

Starting bid

2 passes for admission

KOA St Pete item
KOA St Pete
$50

Starting bid

BUG/Gardening Basket – Sunken Gardens pass
$50

Starting bid

   VPK Mrs Ryan/Fruit BUG/Gardening Basket – Sunken Gardens – 1 year Family membership

Hand and Stone 1 hour service/SPA
$30

Starting bid

Great Explorations passes
$25

Starting bid

family of 4 pass

Museum passes
$50

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!