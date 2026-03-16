The JGF Oratorical Contest

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About this event
Admission for one (1) guest
• 1 VIP table (8 seats)
• Premium program advertisement placement
• Exclusive speaking opportunity
• VIP recognition and premium branding
• 1 table (8 seats)
• Full-page program advertisement
• Premium recognition during the event
• 4 complimentary tickets
• Full-page program advertisement
• Logo recognition in event materials
• 2 complimentary tickets
• Half-page program advertisement
• Name listed in program booklet
Reserved table for 8 guests
$
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