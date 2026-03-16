Jewel Guild Foundation

Hosted by

Jewel Guild Foundation

About this event

The JGF Oratorical Contest

Individual Ticket
$65

Admission for one (1) guest

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

• 1 VIP table (8 seats)
• Premium program advertisement placement
• Exclusive speaking opportunity
• VIP recognition and premium branding

Gold Sponsor
$2,000

• 1 table (8 seats)
• Full-page program advertisement
• Premium recognition during the event

Silver Sponsor
$1,000

• 4 complimentary tickets
• Full-page program advertisement
• Logo recognition in event materials

Bronze Sponsor
$500

• 2 complimentary tickets
• Half-page program advertisement
• Name listed in program booklet

Table Purchase
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Reserved table for 8 guests

Add a donation for Jewel Guild Foundation

$

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