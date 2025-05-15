3rd Annual Orchard Golf Classic

1980 Gateway Dr

Vista, CA 92081, USA

Grand Prize Drawing
$20

$1500 Grand Prize Drawing Dec 8th! Use the link to purchase https://square.link/u/IiOrmqS2

Title Sponsor
$5,000

Special signage at the course, sponsorship recognition on all promotional materials, branded signage at one hole and lunch with your company logo, event mentions throughout the event, one foursome, player gifts, dinner for players and four guests, 20 Grand Prize Tickets

Corporate Sponsor
$3,000

Special signage at the course, sponsorship recognition on all promotional materials, branded signage at one hole and lunch with your company logo, event mentions throughout the event, one foursome, player gifts, dinner for players and two guests, 10 Grand Prize Tickets

Team and Hole Sponsor
$1,400

Your Corporate Brand on promotional materials, logo placement on website, branded signage at one hole with your company logo, event mentions, one foursome (4 players), lunch & dinner for four players, player goody bags and 5 Grand Prize Tickets.

Foursome Registration
$1,100

One foursome (4 players), lunch & dinner for four players, player goody bags. Perpetual Trophy recognition and prize for the winning foursome.

Individual Golfer
$275

Registration for one golfer includes lunch & dinner for one player, player goody bag. Opportunity to win Perpetual Trophy recognition and prize for the winning foursome.

Hole Sponsor (play not included)
$300

Promote your business at this event with logo placement on our website, branded signage at one hole with your company logo, event mentions, includes 1 Awards Dinner ticket and 3 Grand Prize Tickets.

Awards Dinner Guest (play not included)
$100

Join us for a delicious dinner at Shadowridge after the tournament. Includes dinner, 10 raffle tickets, 1 Grand Prize Ticket and opportunity to participate in Silent Auction.

VIP Package
$65

Includes 3 Mulligans, Hole in One Contest, Chipping Contest, Straightest Drive Contest, Golf Cannon, 10 Raffle Tickets

