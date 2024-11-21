Orchard View Elementary Spring Carnival 2025

Game Sponsor item
Game Sponsor
$200
Included in general sponsorship signage before and during the event
Petting Zoo Sponsor item
Petting Zoo Sponsor
$300
Social Media recognition before & after the event Included in general sponsorship signage before and after the event
Cake Walk Sponsor item
Cake Walk Sponsor
$400
Recognition on social media Recognition in PTO publications before & after the event Signage at event near cake walk
Pony Carousel Sponsor item
Pony Carousel Sponsor
$600
Recognition on social media Business Name on signs throughout the entire event Recognition on PTO publications before & after the event Signage near pony carousel at event
Photo Booth Sponsor item
Photo Booth Sponsor
$750
Recognition on social media Recognition in PTO publications before & after the event Signage at event by the photo booth Logo on each photo printed!
Inflatables Sponsor item
Inflatables Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition on social media Recognition in PTO publications before & after the event Business name on sign at 3 mile and Leffingwell for 1 week prior to event Business Name on sign at giant inflatable Obstacle Course

