Orchard View Elementary Spring Carnival 2025

Included in general sponsorship signage before and during the event
Included in general sponsorship signage before and during the event
Petting Zoo Sponsor
$300
Social Media recognition before & after the event
Included in general sponsorship signage before and after the event
Social Media recognition before & after the event
Included in general sponsorship signage before and after the event
Cake Walk Sponsor
$400
Recognition on social media
Recognition in PTO publications before & after the event
Signage at event near cake walk
Recognition on social media
Recognition in PTO publications before & after the event
Signage at event near cake walk
Pony Carousel Sponsor
$600
Recognition on social media
Business Name on signs throughout the entire event
Recognition on PTO publications before & after the event
Signage near pony carousel at event
Recognition on social media
Business Name on signs throughout the entire event
Recognition on PTO publications before & after the event
Signage near pony carousel at event
Photo Booth Sponsor
$750
Recognition on social media
Recognition in PTO publications before & after the event
Signage at event by the photo booth
Logo on each photo printed!
Recognition on social media
Recognition in PTO publications before & after the event
Signage at event by the photo booth
Logo on each photo printed!
Inflatables Sponsor
$1,000
Recognition on social media
Recognition in PTO publications before & after the event
Business name on sign at 3 mile and Leffingwell for 1 week prior to event
Business Name on sign at giant inflatable Obstacle Course
Recognition on social media
Recognition in PTO publications before & after the event
Business name on sign at 3 mile and Leffingwell for 1 week prior to event
Business Name on sign at giant inflatable Obstacle Course
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!