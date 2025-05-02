Orchard View Sponsorship Hawk Walk 2025

Promote your company by having your logo featured on the back of over 500+ shirts worn by students and staff for years. Additionally, showcase your logo on a yard sign leading up to the event, a prominent 13-foot banner at the corner of 3 Mile and Leffingwell, and at various PTO-sponsored events throughout the year. Your business will also be highlighted in our weekly school newsletter for the academic year.
Promote your company by having your logo featured on the back of over 500+ shirts worn by students and staff for years. Additionally, showcase your logo on a yard sign leading up to the event, a prominent 13-foot banner at the corner of 3 Mile and Leffingwell, and at various PTO-sponsored events throughout the year. Your business will also be highlighted in our weekly school newsletter for the academic year.
ALL-STAR HAWK
$750
Showcase your logo on a yard sign
leading up to the event, a prominent
13-foot banner at the corner of 3 Mile
and Leffingwell, and at various
PTO-sponsored events throughout the
year. Your business will also be
highlighted in our weekly school
newsletter for the academic year.
Showcase your logo on a yard sign
leading up to the event, a prominent
13-foot banner at the corner of 3 Mile
and Leffingwell, and at various
PTO-sponsored events throughout the
year. Your business will also be
highlighted in our weekly school
newsletter for the academic year.
SHINGING-STAR HAWK
$500
Highlight your logo on a yard sign
leading up to the event, Your business
will also be highlighted in our weekly
school newsletter for the academic
year.
Highlight your logo on a yard sign
leading up to the event, Your business
will also be highlighted in our weekly
school newsletter for the academic
year.
STAR HAWK
$250
Your business will be highlighted in our weekly school newsletter for the academic year.
Your business will be highlighted in our weekly school newsletter for the academic year.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!