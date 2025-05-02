Orchard View PTO

Orchard View PTO

Orchard View Sponsorship Hawk Walk 2025

SUPER-STAR HAWK
$1,000
Promote your company by having your logo featured on the back of over 500+ shirts worn by students and staff for years. Additionally, showcase your logo on a yard sign leading up to the event, a prominent 13-foot banner at the corner of 3 Mile and Leffingwell, and at various PTO-sponsored events throughout the year. Your business will also be highlighted in our weekly school newsletter for the academic year.
ALL-STAR HAWK
$750
Showcase your logo on a yard sign leading up to the event, a prominent 13-foot banner at the corner of 3 Mile and Leffingwell, and at various PTO-sponsored events throughout the year. Your business will also be highlighted in our weekly school newsletter for the academic year.
SHINGING-STAR HAWK
$500
Highlight your logo on a yard sign leading up to the event, Your business will also be highlighted in our weekly school newsletter for the academic year.
STAR HAWK
$250
Your business will be highlighted in our weekly school newsletter for the academic year.

