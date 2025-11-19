Brighton Orchestra Boosters

Brighton Orchestra Boosters

Orchestra Boosters Winter Concert Fundraiser

Red 6.5" Poinsettia Plant item
Red 6.5" Poinsettia Plant
$20

8-12 Blooms

White 6.5" Poinsettia Plant item
White 6.5" Poinsettia Plant
$20

8-12 Blooms

Red 7.5" Poinsettia Plant item
Red 7.5" Poinsettia Plant
$30

12+ Blooms

White 7.5" Poinsettia Plant item
White 7.5" Poinsettia Plant
$30

12+ Blooms

20' Cedar Roping item
20' Cedar Roping
$35
Wreath item
Wreath
$39

18" - 20"

Hanging Basket item
Hanging Basket
$40
Medium Evergreen Porch Pot item
Medium Evergreen Porch Pot
$45
Large Evergreen Porch Pot item
Large Evergreen Porch Pot
$60
Fresh Green Centerpiece
$35
Flower of the Month Club
$50

Pick up your Flower of the Month every month of the year at Meier Flowerland! This is such a wonderful experience throughout the year! Every month you will be given a live plant, live flower or fresh cut flowers. You never know what you're going home with that day.

Meier Cash
$25

Use this any time of the year at Meier! Corsages, boutonnieres, bouquets, and seasonal gardening needs.

Meier Cash
$50

Use this any time of the year at Meier! Corsages, boutonnieres, bouquets, and seasonal gardening needs.

