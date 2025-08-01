Delta Theta Sigma Chapter Foundation

Hosted by

Delta Theta Sigma Chapter Foundation

About this event

Inaugural Orchid Ball and Crescent Moon Awards Gala Sponsorships

50 E Freedom Way

Cincinnati, OH 45202, USA

Charter Sponsorship
$5,000

10 left!

Show your support at the highest level with our CHARTER Sponsorship. This exclusive package includes:

• Verbal acknowledgment during the event

• A digital ad featured in our program or screen display

• Two (2) dedicated social media promotional posts

• Six (6) general admission tickets

• Estimated audience reach of 1,000–2,000 attendees and viewers

Your brand will receive prime exposure and recognition throughout our event promotions and programming.

Carnation Sponsorship
$2,500

10 left!

Gain premium visibility with our CARNATION Sponsorship, perfect for brands looking to make a strong impact. This package includes:

• Verbal acknowledgment during the event

• A digital ad featured in our event materials

• One (1) social media promotional post

• Four (4) general admission tickets

Showcase your support and connect with a targeted audience through curated exposure. Estimated audience reach of 500–1,000 attendees and viewers.um entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.

Dove Sponsorship
$1,000

10 left!

Support our event and future programming initiatives, while gaining visibility for your brand with the Community Sponsorship. This package includes:

• Name, logo, or brand acknowledgment in select event materials

• Two (2) general admission ticket

A great option for individuals or small businesses looking to contribute and be recognized. Estimated audience reach of 200 attendees.

Add a donation for Delta Theta Sigma Chapter Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!