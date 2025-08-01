Inaugural Orchid Ball and Crescent Moon Awards Gala Sponsorships

Hosted by
About this event
10 left!
Show your support at the highest level with our CHARTER Sponsorship. This exclusive package includes:
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event
• A digital ad featured in our program or screen display
• Two (2) dedicated social media promotional posts
• Six (6) general admission tickets
• Estimated audience reach of 1,000–2,000 attendees and viewers
Your brand will receive prime exposure and recognition throughout our event promotions and programming.
10 left!
Gain premium visibility with our CARNATION Sponsorship, perfect for brands looking to make a strong impact. This package includes:
• Verbal acknowledgment during the event
• A digital ad featured in our event materials
• One (1) social media promotional post
• Four (4) general admission tickets
Showcase your support and connect with a targeted audience through curated exposure. Estimated audience reach of 500–1,000 attendees and viewers.um entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
10 left!
Support our event and future programming initiatives, while gaining visibility for your brand with the Community Sponsorship. This package includes:
• Name, logo, or brand acknowledgment in select event materials
• Two (2) general admission ticket
A great option for individuals or small businesses looking to contribute and be recognized. Estimated audience reach of 200 attendees.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!