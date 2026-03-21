Mother's Day Orchid Sale - Troop 128 East Hanover

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Double stem full-size orchid in a 4 inch diameter green plastic pot, wrapped in cellophane with a bow. Color choice will be first-come, first-served on pickup. All sales final.
Single stem full-size orchid in a 4 inch diameter green plastic pot, wrapped in cellophane with a bow. Color choice will be first-come, first-served on pickup. All sales final.
Double stem small orchid in a 2 1/2 inch diameter green plastic pot, wrapped in cellophane with a bow. Color choice will be first-come, first-served on pickup. All sales final.
Single stem small orchid in a 2 1/2 inch diameter green plastic pot, wrapped in cellophane with a bow. Color choice will be first-come, first-served on pickup. All sales final.
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