East Hanover Boy Scout Troop 128

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East Hanover Boy Scout Troop 128

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Mother's Day Orchid Sale - Troop 128 East Hanover

Double Stem Full-Size Orchid
$40

Double stem full-size orchid in a 4 inch diameter green plastic pot, wrapped in cellophane with a bow. Color choice will be first-come, first-served on pickup. All sales final.

Single Stem Full-Size Orchid
$32

Single stem full-size orchid in a 4 inch diameter green plastic pot, wrapped in cellophane with a bow. Color choice will be first-come, first-served on pickup. All sales final.

Double Stem Small Orchid
$25

Double stem small orchid in a 2 1/2 inch diameter green plastic pot, wrapped in cellophane with a bow. Color choice will be first-come, first-served on pickup. All sales final.

Single Stem Small Orchid
$20

Single stem small orchid in a 2 1/2 inch diameter green plastic pot, wrapped in cellophane with a bow. Color choice will be first-come, first-served on pickup. All sales final.

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