Ovations Dance Repertory Company Presents: Havana Nights Gala 2025

10905 Memorial Hwy

Tampa, FL 33615, USA

General Admission
$125

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Reserved Table
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Grants entry to the event with a reserved table for up to 8 guests

Marquee Sponsor
$25,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
  • (5) Full-page ads in all event programs throughout the year
  • (2) VIP tables at the Havana Nights gala for 16 people
  • (2) VIP tickets to ORDC Nutcracker performance
  • Your business/family is thanked as a Presenting Sponsor on social media 4x throughout the year
  • Prominent logo recognition in the gala program and on LED screen
  • Logo/name included on ORDC angel wall
Velvet Sponsor
$20,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • (5) Half-page ads in ORDC programs throughout the year
  • Your business/family is thanked as a Velvet Sponsor on social media 3x throughout the year
  • (1) VIP tables at the Havana Nights gala for 8 people
  • Logo/Name recognition in the gala program and on LED screen
Curtain Call Sponsor
$15,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • (5) quarter-page ads in ORDC programs throughout the year
  • (8) VIP tickets for the Havana Nights gala
  • Your business/family is thanked as a Curtain Call Sponsor on social media 2x throughout the year
Benefactor Sponsor
$10,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • (8) VIP tickets for the Havana Nights gala
  • Your business/family is thanked as a Curtain Call Sponsor on social media 1x throughout the year
  • (1) quarter-page ad in 3 ORDC event programs for one year
Entertainment Sponsor
$6,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • (8) tickets to Havana Nights gala
  • Logo/name included on DJ booth
  • Your business is thanked as an Entertainment Sponsor on social media 4x throughout the year
  • Logo/Name recognition in gala program
Decor Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
  • (8) tickets to Havana Nights gala
  • Logo/name included within décor (example- flower pick sign)
  • Your business is thanked as a Décor Sponsor on social media 3x throughout the year
  • Logo/Name recognition in the gala program & on the LED screen
Bar Sponsor
$4,000
  • (8) tickets to Havana Nights gala
  • Logo/name included on Bar
  • Your business is thanked as a Bar Sponsor on social media 2x throughout the year
  • Logo/Name recognition in gala program
