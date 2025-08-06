Ovations Dance Repertory Company Presents: Havana Nights Gala 2025

This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets
- (5) Full-page ads in all event programs throughout the year
- (2) VIP tables at the Havana Nights gala for 16 people
- (2) VIP tickets to ORDC Nutcracker performance
- Your business/family is thanked as a Presenting Sponsor on social media 4x throughout the year
- Prominent logo recognition in the gala program and on LED screen
- Logo/name included on ORDC angel wall
- (5) Full-page ads in all event programs throughout the year
- (2) VIP tables at the Havana Nights gala for 16 people
- (2) VIP tickets to ORDC Nutcracker performance
- Your business/family is thanked as a Presenting Sponsor on social media 4x throughout the year
- Prominent logo recognition in the gala program and on LED screen
- Logo/name included on ORDC angel wall