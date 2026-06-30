Order a Calendar

Preorders Ship by December!

Step onto the runway and celebrate this year’s theme, Dreaming Big, featuring rescue Pyrs living their biggest dreams. Every year, our calendar features stunning photos and heartwarming stories of Pyrs submitted by the people who love them, all while supporting the lifesaving work of Texas Great Pyrenees Rescue.

13 x 11" wall calendar

40 pages of photos, stories, and special calendar features

Double pages for each month: one big photo and one calendar page

Professionally designed and printed on premium glossy paper

Timing

Calendars will begin shipping by December 1, or sooner, just in time for the holidays and perfect for the Pyr people in your life.

The Heart Behind It

After the contest closes, our volunteer graphic designer gets to work bringing the final calendar together with all the photos and real-life stories from our contest winners.

Then our comms team volunteers edit and proof the entire calendar before we work with our printer to create a proof. After that, we do one more round of proofing to make sure everything is ready to print.

Once the calendars arrive in late November, our amazing area volunteers start packing and shipping orders in the order they were placed. It truly is a team project from start to finish. 🩵

The Why of It All

Every calendar helps us fund our rescue work for abandoned dogs who ran out of time. Every puppy vaccine, every spay/neuter surgery, and every monthly prevention. All of it is possible thanks to your support.





So every time you look at our floof calendar on your wall, know it is out there doing big things for another Pyr in need. 🩵