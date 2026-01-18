Order Book

Includes Shipping.

Written by kids. Inspired by legends. Poetic Archives: Lorbeer Middle School Volume 1 proves young voices don’t wait to make history. They write it.





It’s a poetry collection by middle school students ages 12 to 14 turned published authors. This book captures youth, history, and hope, one powerful voice at a time. Bold tributes to icons like Muhammad Ali, Selena, and Michael Jordan, are told through these young minds adding modern perspective to each icon’s legacy.





Eighty percent of proceeds after costs go to the school through their fundraiser or fifty percent if through outside platforms. All students become published co-authors through this program. Thank you for supporting them. ✍️





