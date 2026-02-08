ORDER CHAOS THEATER COMPANY'S Silent Auction (FINAL)

Hosted by
Indulge in iconic elegance with this curated Gucci collection: card case, incense holder with incense, Twilly scarf, journal, book, sample lotions, and assorted totes and storage bags. A true statement of style and sophistication. Items may not be exchanged or returned.
Donated by Ben at Gucci Cabazon and Holly Herberger.
Value: $1360.00
Designed for easy, hands-on espresso exploration, this KitchenAid Espresso Machine lets you craft café-quality drinks at home. From bold espresso and smooth Americanos to creamy lattes and cappuccinos, elevate every cup. Create, experiment, and follow your curiosity — your perfect barista-style beverage awaits.
Value: $699.00
Elevate your look with sterling silver earrings and a Herkimer diamond sterling silver necklace by acclaimed New Mexico designer Lilly Barrack. Handcrafted with timeless elegance and natural brilliance, this stunning set adds effortless sophistication and artisan charm to any outfit — perfect for gifting or keeping
Value: $878.00
Transform your sleep with this $2,500 gift certificate from Brooklyn Bedding. Includes your choice of mattress size, one Brooklyn Bedding frame, and two luxury cooling memory foam pillows. Elevate your comfort, support, and style — because every dream deserves the perfect foundation.
Value: $2500.00
Enjoy two exclusive stage-side seats to Drunk Shakespeare in Phoenix. Watch as one actor takes five whiskey shots before performing Shakespeare, while the cast keeps the chaos (somewhat) on track. Up-close, immersive, and wildly funny — a night of unforgettable, slightly unhinged theater awaits.
Value: $186.00
Elevate your pantry — and your kitchen — with this exclusive package from Food Story Brands and Yellowstone Promotional Items. Featuring a curated selection of premium food goods paired with distinctive promotional merchandise, this bundle delivers both flavor and flair.
Bid high and take home a blend of taste, style, and standout presentation.
Value: $100.00
Radiate elegance with this 18" necklace featuring 7 carats of luminous amethyst stones, set in 14K gold over sterling silver. Rich violet hues meet warm gold tones for a timeless, sophisticated look — perfect for elevating any ensemble or gifting someone truly special.
Value: $320.00
Indulge your senses with this elegant wine experience! Enjoy a bottle of fine wine with two stylish glasses, a sparkling diamond-shaped bottle stopper, and a unique guide pairing wines with classic novels. Perfect for cozy nights of reading, sipping, and savoring the perfect literary escape.
Value: $109.00
Savor a delicious dining experience with this $100 gift certificate, valid at any Genuine Concepts restaurant: The Vig, Little Woody, The Womack, Campo, or The McMillan. Perfect for date nights, family dinners, or culinary adventures with friends—enjoy exceptional flavors, warm ambiance, and unforgettable moments at your choice of venue!
Value: $100.00
Enjoy an unforgettable evening at Arizona Broadway Theatre with two tickets for any production of your choice during the 2025/2026 Season. This package includes a delicious pre-show dinner served in the theatre’s elegant dining space, followed by a live performance of your selected show.
Whether you’re drawn to musicals, comedies, or dramatic classics, you’ll experience top-tier entertainment in a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere.
Valid for one performance during the 2025/2026 Season. Reservations required. Subject to availability
Value: $200.00
Add a touch of artistry and cultural flair to your wardrobe with this stunning Mary Frances “Native Girl” Beaded Crossbody Cell Phone Bag. Featuring a vibrant tribal design, this handcrafted accessory blends fashion with function. The intricate beadwork and bold patterns celebrate indigenous motifs, making it a standout piece for any outfit. Designed to hold your essentials, including most cell phones, this bag includes a secure strap and magnetic closure for easy wear and access.
Handcrafted. Fits most cell phones. Includes crossbody strap. A wearable work of art.
Value: $100
Elevate your home bartending with this ultimate cocktail gift basket! Featuring three expert bartending books, four stylish rocks glasses, and a bottle each of vodka, gin, and tequila, it’s perfect for crafting classic cocktails, experimenting with new recipes, and entertaining friends with flair and sophistication.
