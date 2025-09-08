Order of the Feather Fraternity - 79th Anniversary Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Maroon Ad at $40 provides a half-page digital ad and recognition as a Maroon Sponsor - - Email Name or Logo to [email protected]
Gold Ad at $100 includes a full-page ad, Gold Sponsor recognition- Email Name or Logo to [email protected]
Priority entry, reserved seating, promotion throughout the digital journal - Email inquiries to [email protected]
Priority entry, reserved seating at own table, promotion throughout the digital journal - Email inquiries to [email protected]
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!