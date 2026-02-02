Order of the Feather Fraternity - Custom Jersey Sale (2026)
Baseball Jersey
$125
Material: 100% polyester
Jersey with stitched tackle twill name & number
Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance
Breathable & quick-drying
Athletic cut & exquisite stitching not easy to fall off
Rounded droptail hem
Full-button front
Material: 100% polyester
Jersey with stitched tackle twill name & number
Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance
Breathable & quick-drying
Athletic cut & exquisite stitching not easy to fall off
Rounded droptail hem
Full-button front
Basketball Jersey
$125
Material: 100% recycled polyester
Fit: jerseys have an athletic cut. For a looser fit, we recommend ordering one size larger than you normally wear.
Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance
Breathable & quick-drying; Exquisite stitching not easy to fall off
Round neck, lined mesh fabric
Rib-knit trim around neck and armholes
Material: 100% recycled polyester
Fit: jerseys have an athletic cut. For a looser fit, we recommend ordering one size larger than you normally wear.
Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance
Breathable & quick-drying; Exquisite stitching not easy to fall off
Round neck, lined mesh fabric
Rib-knit trim around neck and armholes
Football Jersey
$125
Material: 100% recycled polyester-body; 88% nylon/12% spandex-neckline, sides, sleeves
Fit: authentic jerseys have an athletic cut that fits snug in the chest and shoulders
Stitched tackle twill name and numbers
Sublimated stripes on sleeves
Zone stretch fabric for enhanced movement; Tailored fit designed for movement
Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance
Breathable & quick-drying; Exquisite stitching not easy to fall off
Material: 100% recycled polyester-body; 88% nylon/12% spandex-neckline, sides, sleeves
Fit: authentic jerseys have an athletic cut that fits snug in the chest and shoulders
Stitched tackle twill name and numbers
Sublimated stripes on sleeves
Zone stretch fabric for enhanced movement; Tailored fit designed for movement
Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance
Breathable & quick-drying; Exquisite stitching not easy to fall off
3 Jersey Bundle
$300
For a limited time, save money by purchasing all three jerseys for a major discount of $75.00.
For a limited time, save money by purchasing all three jerseys for a major discount of $75.00.
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