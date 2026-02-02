Order of the Feather Fraternity - Custom Jersey Sale (2026)

Material: 100% recycled polyester-body; 88% nylon/12% spandex-neckline, sides, sleeves Fit: authentic jerseys have an athletic cut that fits snug in the chest and shoulders Stitched tackle twill name and numbers Sublimated stripes on sleeves Zone stretch fabric for enhanced movement; Tailored fit designed for movement Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance Breathable & quick-drying; Exquisite stitching not easy to fall off

Material: 100% recycled polyester-body; 88% nylon/12% spandex-neckline, sides, sleeves Fit: authentic jerseys have an athletic cut that fits snug in the chest and shoulders Stitched tackle twill name and numbers Sublimated stripes on sleeves Zone stretch fabric for enhanced movement; Tailored fit designed for movement Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance Breathable & quick-drying; Exquisite stitching not easy to fall off

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