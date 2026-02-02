Order Of The Feather Incorporated

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Order Of The Feather Incorporated

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Order of the Feather Fraternity - Custom Jersey Sale (2026)

Baseball Jersey item
Baseball Jersey
$125
Material: 100% polyester Jersey with stitched tackle twill name & number Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance Breathable & quick-drying Athletic cut & exquisite stitching not easy to fall off Rounded droptail hem Full-button front
Basketball Jersey item
Basketball Jersey
$125
Material: 100% recycled polyester Fit: jerseys have an athletic cut. For a looser fit, we recommend ordering one size larger than you normally wear. Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance Breathable & quick-drying; Exquisite stitching not easy to fall off Round neck, lined mesh fabric Rib-knit trim around neck and armholes
Football Jersey item
Football Jersey
$125
Material: 100% recycled polyester-body; 88% nylon/12% spandex-neckline, sides, sleeves Fit: authentic jerseys have an athletic cut that fits snug in the chest and shoulders Stitched tackle twill name and numbers Sublimated stripes on sleeves Zone stretch fabric for enhanced movement; Tailored fit designed for movement Moisture-wicking fabric has spongy handle, good draping property and elasticity as well as good dimensional stability and wrinkle-resistance Breathable & quick-drying; Exquisite stitching not easy to fall off
3 Jersey Bundle item
3 Jersey Bundle
$300
For a limited time, save money by purchasing all three jerseys for a major discount of $75.00.
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