Order on the Court: Pickleball Tournament

Newly Added! Sponsor entry for a team of A&M law students to enter the tournament!
Pays for a team of law students to enter the tournament. Choose to be either a mysterious benefactor or bring a cheering section for your sponsored team!
Includes special recognition after the event.
Perfect for the firm, vendor, or baller young lawyer that wants to remind everyone that you can be last place at pickleball but first place in our hearts!
Sponsorship includes 1 team entry into tournament, 60 seconds of mic time at presentation of last place award, sponsor logo on promotional communications (including TCYLA website, newsletter, and email blasts), and special recognition after the event.
Enter a team of 2 in the tournament.
With each players ticket you will receive a t-shirt, tournament entry, food, and drinks!
Do you have a passion for pickleball and just need a partner to share it with? Then sign up as a solo and trust that our team of volunteer young lawyers can scare you up someone to share in some dinks and dunks.
With each players ticket you will receive a t-shirt, tournament entry, food, and drinks!
Too cool for pickleball? Come anyway! And cheer on your costume clad colleagues while enjoying the best refreshments Courtside Kitchen has to offer.
*Spectator ticket required for drink tickets and entry into costume contest*
Thank you to Patterson Law Group for being this year's Presenting Sponsor!
Thank you to Winstead for being this year's Costume Contest Sponsor!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing