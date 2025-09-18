Ordo Amoris Classical Academy Raffle 2025

One chance at winning a five-day, four-night stay at a condo in Perdido Key. Subject to availability; unavailable during peak holidays.
Five chances at winning a five-day, four-night stay at a condo in Perdido Key. Subject to availability; unavailable during peak holidays.
One chance at winning a firearm from The South's Outpost. Winner chooses between the following options
- Sig Sauer P365 9mm Pistol TacPac
- Radical Firearms RF-15 5.56 Rifle
- Ruger American Gen I 300blk Rifle
- CZ Drake .410ga Over/Under Shotgun
- $600 South’s Outpost Gift Card
Five chances at winning a firearm from The South's Outpost. Winner chooses between the following options:
- Sig Sauer P365 9mm Pistol TacPac
- Radical Firearms RF-15 5.56 Rifle
- Ruger American Gen I 300blk Rifle
- CZ Drake .410ga Over/Under Shotgun
- $600 South’s Outpost Gift Card
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing