Oregon East Symphony 2025 Poster Art Auction

"Ode to Joy" by Shari Dallas (2024)
Oil Collage
2024
Used for the Fall 2024 Concert (Beethoven's Ninth Symphony).
"Ode to Joy" by Shari Dallas (2024)
Oil Collage
2024
Used for the Fall 2024 Concert (Beethoven's Ninth Symphony).
"The Earth is One Country" by James Lavadour (1997)
$1,000
Starting bid
"The Earth is One Country" by James Lavadour (1997)
Waterpless litho/duo
Frame donated by Pendleton Art + Frame
Used for the Spring 2025 Concert (Chee's "Bassoon Concerto", Strauss's "Metamorphosen" & Schubert's Third Symphony).
"The Earth is One Country" by James Lavadour (1997)
Waterpless litho/duo
Frame donated by Pendleton Art + Frame
Used for the Spring 2025 Concert (Chee's "Bassoon Concerto", Strauss's "Metamorphosen" & Schubert's Third Symphony).
"Intersection" by Lori Baxter (2007)
$600
Starting bid
"Intersection" by Lori Baxter (2007)
36x29" oil paint on reclaimed aluminum
Framed
Donated by Carolyn Frasier
Used for the Spring 2025 OES Youth Orchestra Concert Poster.
"Intersection" by Lori Baxter (2007)
36x29" oil paint on reclaimed aluminum
Framed
Donated by Carolyn Frasier
Used for the Spring 2025 OES Youth Orchestra Concert Poster.
"Bewick's Wren" by Hiroko Cannon (2025)
$500
Starting bid
"Bewick's Wren" by Hiroko Cannon (2025)
Watercolor
Frame donated by Pendleton Art + Frame
Used for the Summer 2025 Concert (Elgar's "Enigma Variations" & Sibelius's Seventh Symphony).
"Bewick's Wren" by Hiroko Cannon (2025)
Watercolor
Frame donated by Pendleton Art + Frame
Used for the Summer 2025 Concert (Elgar's "Enigma Variations" & Sibelius's Seventh Symphony).
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