Oregon East Symphony 2025 Poster Art Auction

"The Earth is One Country" by James Lavadour (1997) Waterpless litho/duo Frame donated by Pendleton Art + Frame Used for the Spring 2025 Concert (Chee's "Bassoon Concerto", Strauss's "Metamorphosen" & Schubert's Third Symphony).

"The Earth is One Country" by James Lavadour (1997) Waterpless litho/duo Frame donated by Pendleton Art + Frame Used for the Spring 2025 Concert (Chee's "Bassoon Concerto", Strauss's "Metamorphosen" & Schubert's Third Symphony).

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