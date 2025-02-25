Hosted by

Oregon East Symphony Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Oregon East Symphony 2025 Poster Art Auction

Pick-up location

345 SW 4th St, Pendleton, OR 97801, USA

"Ode to Joy" by Shari Dallas (2024) item
"Ode to Joy" by Shari Dallas (2024)
$500

Starting bid

"Ode to Joy" by Shari Dallas (2024) Oil Collage 2024 Used for the Fall 2024 Concert (Beethoven's Ninth Symphony).
"The Earth is One Country" by James Lavadour (1997) item
"The Earth is One Country" by James Lavadour (1997)
$1,000

Starting bid

"The Earth is One Country" by James Lavadour (1997) Waterpless litho/duo Frame donated by Pendleton Art + Frame Used for the Spring 2025 Concert (Chee's "Bassoon Concerto", Strauss's "Metamorphosen" & Schubert's Third Symphony).
"Intersection" by Lori Baxter (2007) item
"Intersection" by Lori Baxter (2007)
$600

Starting bid

"Intersection" by Lori Baxter (2007) 36x29" oil paint on reclaimed aluminum Framed Donated by Carolyn Frasier Used for the Spring 2025 OES Youth Orchestra Concert Poster.
"Bewick's Wren" by Hiroko Cannon (2025) item
"Bewick's Wren" by Hiroko Cannon (2025)
$500

Starting bid

"Bewick's Wren" by Hiroko Cannon (2025) Watercolor Frame donated by Pendleton Art + Frame Used for the Summer 2025 Concert (Elgar's "Enigma Variations" & Sibelius's Seventh Symphony).

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