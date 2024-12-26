Oregon Grand Chapter 2025 Session

Registration - Members attending Open and Closed Sessions
$25
This is for: Oregon Voting Members &
Members of other jurisdictions attending closed sessions
Registration is $25.
Registration - Non-Voting OR 50 yr members & MESH/Life Care
free
Non-Voting OR 50 year members
Mesh and Life Care Members
Cost - $0 for registration
Registration - attending open sessions and/or meals only
free
This is for:
*non-members
*those attending only open sessions
*those attending meals only
Cost - $0 for registration
Tuesday Evening Fun Night- Life is Better by the Campfire
$20
Join us for an evening of fun and fellowship with games and activities. $20 will get you in and all the games you can handle including 1 ticket for the pie throwing drawing. Ax throwing, fishing, sight seeing with your very own homemade binoculars and so much more!
Pie in the face contest with special guests WGM, WGP and Most Worshipful Grand Master. Sure to be an entertaining night. Dress in your best camping attire.
Session Book Donation
$5
Help offset the cost of the session book.
Coffee and Water Service Donation
$5
This allows us to have coffee and water service available throughout the 5 days of GC.
