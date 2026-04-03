Oregon Star Party 2026

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About this event
Oregon
**See below the box 'This Attendee's Email - used for linkage to Volunteering',
--- if the specific Attendee is Definitely Not going to Volunteer sign up, then input an "x".
**See below the box 'This Attendee's Email - used for linkage to Volunteering',
--- if the specific Attendee is Definitely Not going to Volunteer sign up, then input an "x".
if Vendor has a guest, then use the ticket below "Vendor Guest"
(Limit 1 per vendor)
if the Committee Member has guests, then select the relevant regular tickets for each person.
Use discount code at checkout.
The First Aid Volunteer will have Free registration.
Any guests will be at regular price.
* If the First Aid Volunteer has guests, then select the relevant regular tickets for each person.
At checkout, the fees will be applied accordingly.
Go to First Aid Volunteer Sign Up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A4AB29A6FFC43-62762946-2026
(Free for Committee Members)
[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.
On-site: No same-day orders;
orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]
Each choice includes:
GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette (vegan/gluten free)
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (Vegetarian)
BUBBLY WATER
[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.
On-site: No same-day orders;
orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]
FENNEL CRUSTED PORK SHOULDER With dried cherry pan jus
ROASTED POTATOES with garden herbs and olive oil (vegan)
CHEF’S SELECTION OF SEASONAL VEGGIES Oven roasted (Vegan/GF)
COOKIES - TBD (vegetarian)
[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.
On-site: No same-day orders;
orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]
Each choice includes:
CHOCOLATE BROWNIE (Vegetarian)
BUBBLY WATER
[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.
ON-SITE: No same-day orders;
orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]
BBQ Pulled Pork (gluten free/dairy free) on Brioche Bun
Potato Salad
Creamy Coleslaw (gluten free/dairy free)
[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.
On-site: No same-day orders;
orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]
Each choice includes:
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (Vegetarian)
BUBBLY WATER
[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.
On-site: No same-day orders;
orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]
Italian Herb Crusted Pork Loin
Chicken Piccata
Spinach
Creamy mashed Potatoes
Chocolate Brownie
[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.
On-site: No same-day orders;
orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]
Each choice includes:
GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette (vegan/gluten free)
$
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