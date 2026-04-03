Oregon Star Party

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Oregon Star Party

About this event

Oregon Star Party 2026

Ochoco Mountains - Indian Trail Spring

Oregon

Adult Registration
$100

**See below the box 'This Attendee's Email - used for linkage to Volunteering',
--- if the specific Attendee is Definitely Not going to Volunteer sign up, then input an "x".

Teen Registration (13-18)
$20

**See below the box 'This Attendee's Email - used for linkage to Volunteering',
--- if the specific Attendee is Definitely Not going to Volunteer sign up, then input an "x".

Child Registration (6-12 years)
$5
Child 5 and under Registration
Free
Vendor Registration-Early (on site is $300)
$150

if Vendor has a guest, then use the ticket below "Vendor Guest"

Vendor Guest Registration
Free

(Limit 1 per vendor)

Committee Members Registration
Free

if the Committee Member has guests, then select the relevant regular tickets for each person.

Use discount code at checkout.

First Aid Volunteer Registration
Free

The First Aid Volunteer will have Free registration.

Any guests will be at regular price.

* If the First Aid Volunteer has guests, then select the relevant regular tickets for each person.

At checkout, the fees will be applied accordingly.


Go to First Aid Volunteer Sign Up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A4AB29A6FFC43-62762946-2026

T-Shirt for Committee Members (only)
$25

(Free for Committee Members)

Hoody Sweatshirt ZIP-front
$50

To View click: https://oregonstarparty.org/registration/apparel-picture/

Wednesday - Lunch: BOXED LUNCH
$23

[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.

On-site: No same-day orders;

orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]

Each choice includes:
GARDEN SALAD

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette (vegan/gluten free)

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (Vegetarian)

BUBBLY WATER

Wednesday - Star Dinner
$27

[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.

On-site: No same-day orders;

orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]

FENNEL CRUSTED PORK SHOULDER With dried cherry pan jus

ROASTED POTATOES with garden herbs and olive oil (vegan)

CHEF’S SELECTION OF SEASONAL VEGGIES Oven roasted (Vegan/GF)

COOKIES - TBD (vegetarian)

Thursday - Lunch: BOXED LUNCH
$23

[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.

On-site: No same-day orders;

orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]

Each choice includes:
CHOCOLATE BROWNIE (Vegetarian)

BUBBLY WATER

Thursday - Star Dinner
$27

[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.

ON-SITE: No same-day orders;

orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]

BBQ Pulled Pork (gluten free/dairy free) on Brioche Bun

Potato Salad

Creamy Coleslaw (gluten free/dairy free)

Friday - Lunch: BOXED LUNCH
$23

[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.

On-site: No same-day orders;

orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]

Each choice includes:
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE (Vegetarian)

BUBBLY WATER

Friday - Star Dinner
$27

[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.

On-site: No same-day orders;

orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]

Italian Herb Crusted Pork Loin

Chicken Piccata

Spinach

Creamy mashed Potatoes

Chocolate Brownie

Saturday - Lunch: BOXED LUNCH
$23

[Pre-order to guarantee your meal.

On-site: No same-day orders;

orders for next-day meals are subject to limited supply.]

Each choice includes:
GARDEN SALAD

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette (vegan/gluten free)

Add a donation for Oregon Star Party

$

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