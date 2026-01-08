Oregon Star Party 2026 v0107

Hosted by
About this event
Oregon
if Vendor has guest(s), then use the ticket below "Vendor Guest"
(Limit 2 per vendor)
if the Committee Member has guests, then select the relevant regular tickets for each.
if the Speaker has guests, then select the relevant regular tickets for each.
Any guests will be at regular price.
If the First Aid Volunteer has guests, then select the relevant regular tickets for each.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!