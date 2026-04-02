Oregon Star Party

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Oregon Star Party

About this event

Oregon Star Party 2026 v0401

Ochoco Mountains - Indian Trail Spring

Oregon

Adult Registration
$100

**For the box 'This Attendee's Email - used for linkage to Volunteering',
if this Attendee is Definitely Not going to Volunteer sign up, then input an "x".

Teen Registration (13-18)
$20

**For the box 'This Attendee's Email - used for linkage to Volunteering',
if this Attendee is Definitely Not going to Volunteer sign up, then input an "x".

Child Registration (6-12 years)
$5
Child 5 and under Registration
Free
Vendor Registration-Early (on site is $300)
$150

if Vendor has a guest, then use the ticket below "Vendor Guest"

Vendor Guest Registration
Free

(Limit 1 per vendor)

Committee Members Registration
Free

if the Committee Member has guests, then select the relevant regular tickets for each person.

Use discount code at checkout.

First Aid Volunteer Registration
Free

The First Aid Volunteer will have Free registration.

Any guests will be at regular price.

* If the First Aid Volunteer has guests, then select the relevant regular tickets for each person.

At checkout, the fees will be applied accordingly.


Go to First Aid Volunteer Sign Up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A4AB29A6FFC43-62762946-2026

T-Shirt for Committee Members (only)
$25

(Free for Committee Members)

Hoody Sweatshirt ZIP-front
$50

To View click: https://oregonstarparty.org/registration/apparel-picture/

Wednesday - Dinner
$27

[Pre-order to guarantee your meal, as on-site supplies are limited.]

Thursday - Lunch
$23

[Pre-order only, on-site purchase not available.]

BOXED LUNCH

(XX) TURKEY BLT

avocado, with thin sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo in whole wheat bread

(XXGF)

(XX) HOT ITALIAN

capocolla, prosciutto, ham, provolone, tomato red onion pesto mayo tapenade, ciabatta (XXGF)

(XX) GARDEN VEGGIE (vegan)

avocado spread, cucumber, sliced pickle, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and stoneground

mustard on sliced whole wheat (XXGF)

Served With

GARDEN SALAD

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette (vegan/gf)

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

(Vegetarian)

BUBBLY WATER

Thursday - Dinner
$27

[Pre-order to guarantee your meal, as on-site supplies are limited.]

Friday - Lunch
$23

[Pre-order only, on-site purchase not available.]

Friday - Dinner
$27

[Pre-order to guarantee your meal, as on-site supplies are limited.]

Saturday - Lunch
$23

[Pre-order only, on-site purchase not available.]

Saturday - Dinner
$27

[Pre-order to guarantee your meal, as on-site supplies are limited.]

Ice 20 lb bag
$15
Group Photo - Digital
$5
Group Photo - 8x10
$13
Group Photo - 10x12.5
$17
Add a donation for Oregon Star Party

$

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