Oregon Star Party 2026 v0401

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About this event
Oregon
**For the box 'This Attendee's Email - used for linkage to Volunteering',
if this Attendee is Definitely Not going to Volunteer sign up, then input an "x".
**For the box 'This Attendee's Email - used for linkage to Volunteering',
if this Attendee is Definitely Not going to Volunteer sign up, then input an "x".
if Vendor has a guest, then use the ticket below "Vendor Guest"
(Limit 1 per vendor)
if the Committee Member has guests, then select the relevant regular tickets for each person.
Use discount code at checkout.
The First Aid Volunteer will have Free registration.
Any guests will be at regular price.
* If the First Aid Volunteer has guests, then select the relevant regular tickets for each person.
At checkout, the fees will be applied accordingly.
Go to First Aid Volunteer Sign Up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D44A4AB29A6FFC43-62762946-2026
(Free for Committee Members)
[Pre-order to guarantee your meal, as on-site supplies are limited.]
[Pre-order only, on-site purchase not available.]
BOXED LUNCH
(XX) TURKEY BLT
avocado, with thin sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo in whole wheat bread
(XXGF)
(XX) HOT ITALIAN
capocolla, prosciutto, ham, provolone, tomato red onion pesto mayo tapenade, ciabatta (XXGF)
(XX) GARDEN VEGGIE (vegan)
avocado spread, cucumber, sliced pickle, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion and stoneground
mustard on sliced whole wheat (XXGF)
Served With
GARDEN SALAD
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette (vegan/gf)
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
(Vegetarian)
BUBBLY WATER
[Pre-order to guarantee your meal, as on-site supplies are limited.]
[Pre-order only, on-site purchase not available.]
[Pre-order to guarantee your meal, as on-site supplies are limited.]
[Pre-order only, on-site purchase not available.]
[Pre-order to guarantee your meal, as on-site supplies are limited.]
$
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