Oregon State Leather Contest
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A black and white shield-shaped logo with the words "OR STATE LEATHER CONTEST ESTABLISHED 1997" in bold black text, featuring a circular emblem with a red heart on a background of blue and white stripes in the foreground, against a plain white background.
Oregon State Leather Contest

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Oregon State Leather Contest

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Oregon State Leather Contest Advertising and Sponsorship 2026

Add a donation for Oregon State Leather Contest

$

Platinum Sponsorship
$850

Platinum Sponsorship $850 Full page (5x7) advertisement in event programming for Oregon State Leather Contest.  Company, Organization, or Individual name, image, and linked web address on our sponsorship page and shared on social media once per week from July 1 until event end on August 10th.  Shoutout by event MC on stage during contest and Leather Vegas event.  Right to distribute (or supply for distribution) printed advertising such as flyers or cards to be made available at all Oregon State Leather Contest hosted events and inserted in swag bags. Two (2) transferrable entries to Oregon State Leather Contest on August 8, 2026 at CC Slaughters

Gold Sponsorship
$600

Gold Sponsorship $600

Full page (5x7) advertisement in event programming for Oregon State Leather Contest. Company, Organization, or Individual name, image, and linked web address on our sponsorship page and social media.  Right to distribute (or supply for distribution) printed advertising such as flyers or cards to be made available at all Oregon State Leather Contest hosted events and inserted in swag bags.  Two (2) transferrable entries to Oregon State Leather Contest on August 8, 2026 at CC Slaughters.

Silver Sponsorship
$400

Silver Sponsorship $400 Half page (5x3.5) advertisement in event programming for Oregon State Leather Contest. Company, Organization, or Individual name, and image on our sponsorship page and social media.  Right to supply for distribution printed advertising such as flyers or cards to be inserted in swag bags.  Two (2) transferrable entries to Oregon State Leather Contest on August 8, 2026 at CC Slaughters.

Bronze Sponsorship
$250

Bronze Sponsorship $250 Quarter page (2.5x3.5) advertisement in event programming for Oregon State Leather Contest. Company, Organization, or Individual name, and image on our sponsorship page.  Two (2) transferrable entries to Oregon State Leather Contest on August 8, 2026 CC Slaughters.

Full Page Plus
$400
Full Page Plus $400 Full page (5x7) advertisement in event programming for Oregon State Leather Contest. Company, Organization, or Individual name, and image on our sponsorship page and social media. Right to supply one advertising item for insert into event program (card, sticker, 3x5 print. Item must be no larger than 3x5 and flat)
Full Page Advertisement
$125
Full Page $125 Full page (5x7) advertisement in event programming for Oregon State Leather Contest
Half Page Advertisement
$75
Half Page $75 Half page (5x3.5) advertisement in event programming for Oregon State Leather Contest.
Quarter Page Advertisement
$50
Quarter Page $50 Quarter page (2.5x3.5) advertisement in event programming for Oregon State Leather Contest.

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