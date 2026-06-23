Oregon State Leather Contest Advertising and Sponsorship 2026

Platinum Sponsorship $850 Full page (5x7) advertisement in event programming for Oregon State Leather Contest. Company, Organization, or Individual name, image, and linked web address on our sponsorship page and shared on social media once per week from July 1 until event end on August 10th. Shoutout by event MC on stage during contest and Leather Vegas event. Right to distribute (or supply for distribution) printed advertising such as flyers or cards to be made available at all Oregon State Leather Contest hosted events and inserted in swag bags. Two (2) transferrable entries to Oregon State Leather Contest on August 8, 2026 at CC Slaughters