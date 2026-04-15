2027 Oregon Woodturning Symposium

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About this event
Access the full symposium experience. Includes entry to all demonstrations, participation in the Instant Gallery, and access to the full weekend of programming.
Attend the symposium for one day of your choice. Includes access to all demonstrations and programming scheduled for that day.
Join us for the symposium banquet on Saturday evening. This ticket is for the dinner only and is not included with registration. Add multiple if you are purchasing for yourself and spouse.
Full access for spouses of registered attendees. Includes entry to all demonstrations, the Instant Gallery, and all symposium programming.
The official 2027 Woodturning Symposium t-shirt.
The official 2027 Woodturning Symposium hat.
$
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