Oregon Association Of Woodturners

Hosted by

Oregon Association Of Woodturners

About this event

2027 Oregon Woodturning Symposium

3700 Knox Butte Rd E

Albany, OR 97322, USA

Full Weekend Registration
$250

Access the full symposium experience. Includes entry to all demonstrations, participation in the Instant Gallery, and access to the full weekend of programming.

Single Day Registration
$125

Attend the symposium for one day of your choice. Includes access to all demonstrations and programming scheduled for that day.

Banquet
$50

Join us for the symposium banquet on Saturday evening. This ticket is for the dinner only and is not included with registration. Add multiple if you are purchasing for yourself and spouse.

Spouse Registration
$200

Full access for spouses of registered attendees. Includes entry to all demonstrations, the Instant Gallery, and all symposium programming.

Symposium T-Shirt
$25

The official 2027 Woodturning Symposium t-shirt.

Symposium Hat
$25

The official 2027 Woodturning Symposium hat.

Add a donation for Oregon Association Of Woodturners

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!