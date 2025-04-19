Organizing Your Green Box 2025

Join us on-site for the complete Green Box Preparedness Workshop experience!
In-person admission includes:
- A printed copy of the "Organize Your Green" workbook to take home
- Access to the full 3-hour guided workshop
- Complimentary lunch and refreshments
- Opportunities to network with other attendees- Live Q&A and personalized support from our team
Join us on-site for the complete Green Box Preparedness Workshop experience!
In-person admission includes:
- A printed copy of the "Organize Your Green" workbook to take home
- Access to the full 3-hour guided workshop
- Complimentary lunch and refreshments
- Opportunities to network with other attendees- Live Q&A and personalized support from our team
Online Admission - Zoom
Free
Can’t join us in person? No problem! Participate in the Green Box Preparedness Workshop from the comfort of your home.
Online admission includes:
Access to the full 3-hour virtual workshop via Zoom
A digital copy of the Organize Your Green Box workshop workbook (PDF)
Guided walkthrough of essential planning topics
Live Q&A and interactive engagement
Follow-up resources to support your preparedness journey
Can’t join us in person? No problem! Participate in the Green Box Preparedness Workshop from the comfort of your home.
Online admission includes:
Access to the full 3-hour virtual workshop via Zoom
A digital copy of the Organize Your Green Box workshop workbook (PDF)
Guided walkthrough of essential planning topics
Live Q&A and interactive engagement
Follow-up resources to support your preparedness journey
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!