HopeXpressions, LLC
Orielle Hope For Miss Alumni WSSU/NBA All-Star Raffle
Three chances of winning
$40
This includes 3 tickets
Buy 3 tickets for $40.00 and get three chances to win.
Buy 3 tickets for $40.00 and get three chances to win.
More details...
Add
One chance to win
$20
Buy 1 ticket for $20.00 and get one chance to win.
Buy 1 ticket for $20.00 and get one chance to win.
More details...
Add
Add a donation for HopeXpressions, LLC
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue