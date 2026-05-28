Original Art Auction Benefiting the Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby

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Starting bid
Hand-colored fishing artwork by Darryl Abraham, featuring an angler on the Lower Cohocton River. Professionally framed by Lauren Hirsh and donated in support of the Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby, with proceeds benefiting Hospeace House, Light Hill, and the SBFGC NYSDEC Summer Camp Fund.
Starting bid
Original trout artwork by Darryl Abraham, professionally framed by Lauren Hirsh. Donated in support of the Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby, benefiting Hospeace House, Light Hill, and the SBFGC NYSDEC Summer Camp Fund.
Starting bid
Hand-colored trout artwork by Darryl Abraham, featuring Granger Point in Naples, NY. Professionally framed by Lauren Hirsh and donated in support of the Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby, benefiting Hospeace House, Light Hill, and the SBFGC NYSDEC Summer Camp Fund.
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