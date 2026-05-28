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Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby

About this event

Original Art Auction Benefiting the Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby

Fly Fishing on the Lower Cohocton —Artwork by Darryl Abraham item
Fly Fishing on the Lower Cohocton —Artwork by Darryl Abraham
$175

Starting bid

Hand-colored fishing artwork by Darryl Abraham, featuring an angler on the Lower Cohocton River. Professionally framed by Lauren Hirsh and donated in support of the Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby, with proceeds benefiting Hospeace House, Light Hill, and the SBFGC NYSDEC Summer Camp Fund.

Trout in the Net —Artwork by Darryl Abraham item
Trout in the Net —Artwork by Darryl Abraham
$175

Starting bid

Original trout artwork by Darryl Abraham, professionally framed by Lauren Hirsh. Donated in support of the Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby, benefiting Hospeace House, Light Hill, and the SBFGC NYSDEC Summer Camp Fund.

Trout at Granger Point —Artwork by Darryl Abraham item
Trout at Granger Point —Artwork by Darryl Abraham
$175

Starting bid

Hand-colored trout artwork by Darryl Abraham, featuring Granger Point in Naples, NY. Professionally framed by Lauren Hirsh and donated in support of the Canandaigua Lake Trout Derby, benefiting Hospeace House, Light Hill, and the SBFGC NYSDEC Summer Camp Fund.

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