Original art by Shant

Meet Shan’t, a sweet and gentle companion looking for his forever home! While Shant’s senior status may require some adjustments, he is a treasure trove of love and wisdom. His calm demeanor and gentle nature makes him perfect f or a quieter lifestyle. He is looking for a loving family who appreciates his gentle spirt and can offer him a comfortable loving life in his golden years.

