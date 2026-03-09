The Original.John G. Jones General Grand Masonic Congress of Grand Masters, AF&AM, & The Original John G.Jones Supreme Grand Chapter, 0.E.S.

About this event
By registering as a Member, you will gain full access to all conference sessions, educational workshops, and fraternal gatherings scheduled throughout the Inaugural Mid-Summer Conference, including all plenary sessions and the opportunity to participate in meaningful dialogue with Masonic leaders from across the nation. Your registration provides access to fellowship events where you can strengthen bonds with brothers and sisters in the craft, and positions you as a valued participant in this historic gathering dedicated to advancing the principles of Freemasonry and the Eastern Star. Whether you attend as a delegate representing your lodge or chapter or as an individual member seeking enrichment and connection, your presence contributes to the collective wisdom and spiritual growth of our fraternal family, and your voice will be heard in this memorable conference..
This ticket provides your guest or companion with entry to the conference banquet, a highlight of the Inaugural Mid-Summer Conference where members of the fraternity gather to celebrate our shared bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood. Your guest will enjoy fine dining in the company of Masons and Eastern Stars from throughout the nation, participate in the fellowship and camaraderie that define our fraternal gatherings, and experience the warmth and hospitality that Arkansas welcomes our visitors with. Whether bringing a spouse, family member, or close companion, this banquet ticket ensures your guest is fully included in one of the most meaningful social events of the conference, creating lasting memories and deepening the connections that bind our fraternal family together.
Vendors participating in the 2026 Masonic Conference Vendor Marketplace will be provided with two tables and chairs as part of their designated booth space. This setup ensures ample room for product display, customer engagement, and a professional presentation throughout the event. To maintain the dignity, safety, and decorum of the Session, the sale, distribution, or display of alcohol is strictly prohibited within the Vendor Marketplace and all event areas. Vendors are expected to comply fully with this policy. The hosting bodies—the Original John G. Jones General Grand Masonic Congress of Grand Masters, AF&AM, and the Original Supreme Grand Chapter, O.E.S.—reserve the right to remove any vendor, without refund, whose products, conduct, or materials violate event rules, including the prohibition on alcohol or any behavior deemed inappropriate or disruptive to the Session. By participating, vendors agree to uphold the standards of professionalism, respect, and excellence that define our annual gathering.
Welcome to the Original John G. Jones Masonic Congress Banquet.
We are honored to gather with distinguished Brothers, Sisters, leaders, and guests from near and far as we celebrate unity, heritage, and the enduring light of our Masonic tradition. Tonight is more than a meal — it is a moment of fellowship, reflection, and shared purpose.
As we break bread together, may the spirit of harmony guide our conversations, may brotherly love strengthen our bonds, and may the legacy of John G. Jones continue to inspire the work we do within our Lodges, our communities, and the world.
We extend our heartfelt appreciation to every visiting organization and every guest who has chosen to join us this evening. Your presence enriches this occasion and reminds us that the strength of our Order lies in our collective commitment to uplift, to serve, and to lead with integrity.
May this banquet be filled with warmth, joy, and the fellowship that defines who we are.
Welcome — and may this evening be one of purpose, pride, and unity.
This ticket grants members of visiting Masonic bodies access to the official Banquet for the Arkansas 2026 Session. It includes entry to the evening banquet program, reserved seating for visiting organizations, and participation in all banquet‑only activities. Note: This ticket does not include access to workshops, business sessions, or additional conference events.
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