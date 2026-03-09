The Original.John G. Jones General Grand Masonic Congress of Grand Masters, AF&AM, & The Original John G.Jones Supreme Grand Chapter, 0.E.S.

Welcome to the Original John G. Jones Masonic Congress Banquet.

We are honored to gather with distinguished Brothers, Sisters, leaders, and guests from near and far as we celebrate unity, heritage, and the enduring light of our Masonic tradition. Tonight is more than a meal — it is a moment of fellowship, reflection, and shared purpose.

As we break bread together, may the spirit of harmony guide our conversations, may brotherly love strengthen our bonds, and may the legacy of John G. Jones continue to inspire the work we do within our Lodges, our communities, and the world.

We extend our heartfelt appreciation to every visiting organization and every guest who has chosen to join us this evening. Your presence enriches this occasion and reminds us that the strength of our Order lies in our collective commitment to uplift, to serve, and to lead with integrity.

May this banquet be filled with warmth, joy, and the fellowship that defines who we are.

Welcome — and may this evening be one of purpose, pride, and unity.





This ticket grants members of visiting Masonic bodies access to the official Banquet for the Arkansas 2026 Session. It includes entry to the evening banquet program, reserved seating for visiting organizations, and participation in all banquet‑only activities. Note: This ticket does not include access to workshops, business sessions, or additional conference events.