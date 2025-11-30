Original Rainbows By Alexander Salazar

Valued at: $5,000

San Diego art curator and celebrated contemporary artist Alexander Salazar catpures the power of light and identity in these striking canvases -- the Original Rainbows. Born from a private commission, their deep black backgrounds explode with luminous color, symbolizing resilience and hope.

Once Salazar shared them online, they became among his most requested works - but there is only one original pair signed by the artist himself, this rare set embodies the moment his rainbow vision began.

Own a piece of modern San Diego art history and help change lives.