Offered by

Roseville Parent Education Preschool

About this shop

Original Works Fundraiser

15oz. Grande Ceramic Mug item
15oz. Grande Ceramic Mug
$22.25
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11oz Ceramic Mug item
11oz Ceramic Mug
$19.90
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Key Chain item
Key Chain
$11
Artwork is printed edge-to-edge on both sides of this lightweight yet durable aluminum key chain. Made of durable aluminum. Overall size: 1 ⅗ x 1 ¼.
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Beverage Hugger item
Beverage Hugger
$12.55
Our 9 1/2″ x 4″ Beverage Hugger is produced from black neoprene and features a convenient Velcro strip for easy attachment to your favorite drink! Your image is reproduced twice.
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Tile/Trivet item
Tile/Trivet
$23
Each 6″ x 8″ high gloss ceramic tile showcases the artwork or photo in full color. They can be used for decorative purposes or as a trivet.
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Lens Cloth (single) item
Lens Cloth (single)
$7.55
Soft microfiber makes them perfect for cleaning eyeglasses, cell phones, tables, computer screens, and more! 7″ x 5 1/2″.
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Mini Art Easel item
Mini Art Easel
$16.75
The 4” miniature Art Easel features your full color artwork reproduced edge-to-edge on high gloss 2 1/4” x 3” hardboard.
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Wind Spinner item
Wind Spinner
$25.10
Made of durable metal with a hanging hook, our 6” spinners feature an attractive multicolored background, and feature your full color artwork in the center.
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Tree Ornament item
Tree Ornament
$26.10
Our new 4″ personalized tree ornament is custom made from high quality powder coated metal. An attractive winter scene complements your artwork on the front, and the back features a fun holiday pattern accompanied by the year.
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Snowflake Ornament item
Snowflake Ornament
$26.10
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Wreath Ornament item
Wreath Ornament
$26.10
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Holiday Sweater Ornament item
Holiday Sweater Ornament
$26.10
Far from being an “ugly sweater”, our newest ornament, the Holiday Sweater, has a festive design that features artwork on the front and has the year on the back. Image Size: 1.45” x 1.105” Ornament Size: 2.75” x 3”
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Star Ornament item
Star Ornament
$26.10
This ornament features a light-yellow finish, with full color image on the front, and the year printed on the back. Image size: 1” x 1 3/8” Ornament size: 3.12” x 3.25”
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Mouse Pad item
Mouse Pad
$15.70
This skid resistant and durable 7 1/3″ x 9 5/8″ mouse pad will beautifully display your artwork in full color.
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Oven Mitt item
Oven Mitt
$19.65
Our high quality Oven Mitt features a polyester front, heavy quilted cotton interior and a white biased edge with a 1½” loop for hanging. Full color 4 ¼” x 6” image is printed so that it is oriented correctly when hung from the loop
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Pillowcase item
Pillowcase
$25.10
Your personalized pillowcase is cotton-poly and measures 20″ x 29″, with a large 10″ x 13″ full color reproduction of your custom image.
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Quilt Block item
Quilt Block
$11
Made of 100% cotton-muslin, the quilt block measures 7 1/2″ x 9 1/2″ and features a full color 6 ¼” x 8 ¼” image.
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Kitchen Towel item
Kitchen Towel
$20.70
Made of 100% plain weave cotton with hanging loop, these large 17” x 30” towels combine value and utility with a beautiful 8” x 10” reproduction of your artwork. Image size 8” x 10” Towel Size: 17” x 30”
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Jar Opener 6" item
Jar Opener 6"
$10.20
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Canvas Tote Bag item
Canvas Tote Bag
$26.95
Made from sturdy 100% cotton canvas material with 22” colored handles our new tote bag is ideal for carrying books, gifts, craft supplies or other every- day items. Each tote displays your artwork in full 8” x 10” color. Dimensions: 15” x 15” with a 3” gusset.
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Magnet item
Magnet
$7.30
Large 4″ x 5″ custom magnet features a laminated front with a strong magnetic backing.
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Mini Magnets (Set of 4) item
Mini Magnets (Set of 4)
$11.25
This Magnet 4-Pack includes 4 magnets. Each magnet is 2 ¼” x 1 ¾” in size.
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Notecards (set of 8) item
Notecards (set of 8)
$16.75
Printed on high gloss card stock and come with quality white envelopes that are suitable for mailing. Note cards measure 5 1/4″ x 4 1/4″.
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Artwork Print item
Artwork Print
$10.20
Produced on high quality coated card stock, these prints can easily be mistaken for the original! Perfect for matting or framing. Image Size: 8” x 10.3” Paper Size: 8 ½” x 11”
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White Matted Print 8"x10" item
White Matted Print 8"x10"
$14.15
Professional quality matted print. White 8″ x 10″ Mat Image size of 4 1/2″ x 6″
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Black Matted Print 8"x10" item
Black Matted Print 8"x10"
$14.15
Our black mat option allows you to choose the finish that best complements your full color 4 ½” x 6” artwork. Ready for framing, or display as is.
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Memo Pad item
Memo Pad
$9.85
4″ x 5″ pad includes blank white, spiral bound pages, with your full color image reproduced on a high gloss card stock.
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Sketchbook item
Sketchbook
$22
The front cover of our sketchbook features an 8″ x 10 1/2″ full color reproduction of your artwork or photo printed on high gloss card stock. The sketchbook is filled with 60 sheets of acid-free paper.
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12 Month Calendar item
12 Month Calendar
$10.20
this calendar is produced from polyester synthetic paper that is extremely durable, water resistant, and tear-proof. The 12-months of the year (January – December 2025 in the Fall version. June 2025 – May 2026 in the spring version) highlight your full color artwork. Image Size: 6 ¼” x 8” Product Size: 8 ½” x 11”
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Mega Magnet Pack (12) item
Mega Magnet Pack (12)
$52.30
Each package includes: 2 Regular Magnets (4” x 5”) 2 Display Magnets (5” x 6”) 2 Sets of Mini Magnets (each set contains 4 Mini Magnets).
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Notecards (Set of 24) item
Notecards (Set of 24)
$37.70
Each set of 24 custom note cards is beautifully printed on high gloss card stock and come with quality white envelopes that are suitable for mailing. Note cards measure 5 1/4″ x 4 1/4″.
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Variety Magnet Package item
Variety Magnet Package
$23
2 Regular 4" x 5" Magnets 1 Large 5" x 6" Magnet
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