Original Works Fundraiser

Artwork is printed edge-to-edge on both sides of this lightweight yet durable aluminum key chain. Made of durable aluminum. Overall size: 1 ⅗ x 1 ¼.
Artwork is printed edge-to-edge on both sides of this lightweight yet durable aluminum key chain. Made of durable aluminum. Overall size: 1 ⅗ x 1 ¼.
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Beverage Hugger
$12.55
Our 9 1/2″ x 4″ Beverage Hugger is produced from black neoprene and features a convenient Velcro strip for easy attachment to your favorite drink! Your image is reproduced twice.
Our 9 1/2″ x 4″ Beverage Hugger is produced from black neoprene and features a convenient Velcro strip for easy attachment to your favorite drink! Your image is reproduced twice.
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Tile/Trivet
$23
Each 6″ x 8″ high gloss ceramic tile showcases the artwork or photo in full color. They can be used for decorative purposes or as a trivet.
Each 6″ x 8″ high gloss ceramic tile showcases the artwork or photo in full color. They can be used for decorative purposes or as a trivet.
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Lens Cloth (single)
$7.55
Soft microfiber makes them perfect for cleaning eyeglasses, cell phones, tables, computer screens, and more! 7″ x 5 1/2″.
Soft microfiber makes them perfect for cleaning eyeglasses, cell phones, tables, computer screens, and more! 7″ x 5 1/2″.
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Mini Art Easel
$16.75
The 4” miniature Art Easel features your full color artwork reproduced edge-to-edge on high gloss 2 1/4” x 3” hardboard.
The 4” miniature Art Easel features your full color artwork reproduced edge-to-edge on high gloss 2 1/4” x 3” hardboard.
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Wind Spinner
$25.10
Made of durable metal with a hanging hook, our 6” spinners feature an attractive multicolored background, and feature your full color artwork in the center.
Made of durable metal with a hanging hook, our 6” spinners feature an attractive multicolored background, and feature your full color artwork in the center.
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Tree Ornament
$26.10
Our new 4″ personalized tree ornament is custom made from high quality powder coated metal. An attractive winter scene complements your artwork on the front, and the back features a fun holiday pattern accompanied by the year.
Our new 4″ personalized tree ornament is custom made from high quality powder coated metal. An attractive winter scene complements your artwork on the front, and the back features a fun holiday pattern accompanied by the year.
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Snowflake Ornament
$26.10
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Wreath Ornament
$26.10
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Holiday Sweater Ornament
$26.10
Far from being an “ugly sweater”, our newest ornament, the Holiday Sweater, has a festive design that features artwork on the front and has the year on the back.
Image Size: 1.45” x 1.105”
Ornament Size: 2.75” x 3”
Far from being an “ugly sweater”, our newest ornament, the Holiday Sweater, has a festive design that features artwork on the front and has the year on the back.
Image Size: 1.45” x 1.105”
Ornament Size: 2.75” x 3”
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Star Ornament
$26.10
This ornament features a light-yellow finish, with full color image on the front, and the year printed on the back.
Image size: 1” x 1 3/8”
Ornament size: 3.12” x 3.25”
This ornament features a light-yellow finish, with full color image on the front, and the year printed on the back.
Image size: 1” x 1 3/8”
Ornament size: 3.12” x 3.25”
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Mouse Pad
$15.70
This skid resistant and durable 7 1/3″ x 9 5/8″ mouse pad will beautifully display your artwork in full color.
This skid resistant and durable 7 1/3″ x 9 5/8″ mouse pad will beautifully display your artwork in full color.
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Oven Mitt
$19.65
Our high quality Oven Mitt features a polyester front, heavy quilted cotton interior and a white biased edge with a 1½” loop for hanging. Full color 4 ¼” x 6” image is printed so that it is oriented correctly when hung from the loop
Our high quality Oven Mitt features a polyester front, heavy quilted cotton interior and a white biased edge with a 1½” loop for hanging. Full color 4 ¼” x 6” image is printed so that it is oriented correctly when hung from the loop
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Pillowcase
$25.10
Your personalized pillowcase is cotton-poly and measures 20″ x 29″, with a large 10″ x 13″ full color reproduction of your custom image.
Your personalized pillowcase is cotton-poly and measures 20″ x 29″, with a large 10″ x 13″ full color reproduction of your custom image.
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Quilt Block
$11
Made of 100% cotton-muslin, the quilt block measures 7 1/2″ x 9 1/2″ and features a full color 6 ¼” x 8 ¼” image.
Made of 100% cotton-muslin, the quilt block measures 7 1/2″ x 9 1/2″ and features a full color 6 ¼” x 8 ¼” image.
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Kitchen Towel
$20.70
Made of 100% plain weave cotton with hanging loop, these large 17” x 30” towels combine value and utility with a beautiful 8” x 10” reproduction of your artwork.
Image size 8” x 10”
Towel Size: 17” x 30”
Made of 100% plain weave cotton with hanging loop, these large 17” x 30” towels combine value and utility with a beautiful 8” x 10” reproduction of your artwork.
Image size 8” x 10”
Towel Size: 17” x 30”
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Jar Opener 6"
$10.20
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Canvas Tote Bag
$26.95
Made from sturdy 100% cotton canvas material with 22” colored handles our new tote bag is ideal for carrying books, gifts, craft supplies or other every- day items. Each tote displays your artwork in full 8” x 10” color.
Dimensions: 15” x 15” with a 3” gusset.
Made from sturdy 100% cotton canvas material with 22” colored handles our new tote bag is ideal for carrying books, gifts, craft supplies or other every- day items. Each tote displays your artwork in full 8” x 10” color.
Dimensions: 15” x 15” with a 3” gusset.
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Magnet
$7.30
Large 4″ x 5″ custom magnet features a laminated front with a strong magnetic backing.
Large 4″ x 5″ custom magnet features a laminated front with a strong magnetic backing.
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Mini Magnets (Set of 4)
$11.25
This Magnet 4-Pack includes 4 magnets. Each magnet is 2 ¼” x 1 ¾” in size.
This Magnet 4-Pack includes 4 magnets. Each magnet is 2 ¼” x 1 ¾” in size.
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Notecards (set of 8)
$16.75
Printed on high gloss card stock and come with quality white envelopes that are suitable for mailing.
Note cards measure 5 1/4″ x 4 1/4″.
Printed on high gloss card stock and come with quality white envelopes that are suitable for mailing.
Note cards measure 5 1/4″ x 4 1/4″.
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Artwork Print
$10.20
Produced on high quality coated card stock, these prints can easily be mistaken for the original! Perfect for matting or framing.
Image Size: 8” x 10.3”
Paper Size: 8 ½” x 11”
Produced on high quality coated card stock, these prints can easily be mistaken for the original! Perfect for matting or framing.
Image Size: 8” x 10.3”
Paper Size: 8 ½” x 11”
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White Matted Print 8"x10"
$14.15
Professional quality matted print.
White 8″ x 10″ Mat
Image size of 4 1/2″ x 6″
Professional quality matted print.
White 8″ x 10″ Mat
Image size of 4 1/2″ x 6″
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Black Matted Print 8"x10"
$14.15
Our black mat option allows you to choose the finish that best complements your full color 4 ½” x 6” artwork. Ready for framing, or display as is.
Our black mat option allows you to choose the finish that best complements your full color 4 ½” x 6” artwork. Ready for framing, or display as is.
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Memo Pad
$9.85
4″ x 5″ pad includes blank white, spiral bound pages, with your full color image reproduced on a high gloss card stock.
4″ x 5″ pad includes blank white, spiral bound pages, with your full color image reproduced on a high gloss card stock.
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Sketchbook
$22
The front cover of our sketchbook features an 8″ x 10 1/2″ full color reproduction of your artwork or photo printed on high gloss card stock. The sketchbook is filled with 60 sheets of acid-free paper.
The front cover of our sketchbook features an 8″ x 10 1/2″ full color reproduction of your artwork or photo printed on high gloss card stock. The sketchbook is filled with 60 sheets of acid-free paper.
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12 Month Calendar
$10.20
this calendar is produced from polyester synthetic paper that is extremely durable, water resistant, and tear-proof. The 12-months of the year (January – December 2025 in the Fall version. June 2025 – May 2026 in the spring version) highlight your full color artwork.
Image Size: 6 ¼” x 8”
Product Size: 8 ½” x 11”
this calendar is produced from polyester synthetic paper that is extremely durable, water resistant, and tear-proof. The 12-months of the year (January – December 2025 in the Fall version. June 2025 – May 2026 in the spring version) highlight your full color artwork.
Image Size: 6 ¼” x 8”
Product Size: 8 ½” x 11”
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Mega Magnet Pack (12)
$52.30
Each package includes:
2 Regular Magnets (4” x 5”)
2 Display Magnets (5” x 6”)
2 Sets of Mini Magnets (each set contains 4 Mini Magnets).
Each package includes:
2 Regular Magnets (4” x 5”)
2 Display Magnets (5” x 6”)
2 Sets of Mini Magnets (each set contains 4 Mini Magnets).
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Notecards (Set of 24)
$37.70
Each set of 24 custom note cards is beautifully printed on high gloss card stock and come with quality white envelopes that are suitable for mailing. Note cards measure 5 1/4″ x 4 1/4″.
Each set of 24 custom note cards is beautifully printed on high gloss card stock and come with quality white envelopes that are suitable for mailing. Note cards measure 5 1/4″ x 4 1/4″.
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Variety Magnet Package
$23
2 Regular 4" x 5" Magnets
1 Large 5" x 6" Magnet
2 Regular 4" x 5" Magnets
1 Large 5" x 6" Magnet
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Add a donation for Roseville Parent Education Preschool
$
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