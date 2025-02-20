Original Works Fundraiser

Far from being an “ugly sweater”, our newest ornament, the Holiday Sweater, has a festive design that features artwork on the front and has the year on the back. Image Size: 1.45” x 1.105” Ornament Size: 2.75” x 3”

Far from being an “ugly sweater”, our newest ornament, the Holiday Sweater, has a festive design that features artwork on the front and has the year on the back. Image Size: 1.45” x 1.105” Ornament Size: 2.75” x 3”

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