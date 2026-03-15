Orinda Basketball Camp: 6/15/26-6/18/26

Get ready to elevate your basketball game! This action-packed camp is perfect for young athletes eager to sharpen their skills and boost their confidence on the court. Our passionate staff and innovative curriculum create an electrifying atmosphere where young athletes learn and grow through the power of play. Players are grouped by age and ability, diving into interactive drills, skill-enhancing short-sided games, and organized scrimmages. With just the right dose of friendly competition, our instruction goes beyond the court, instilling essential life lessons in respect, teamwork, sportsmanship, integrity, and leadership. Our development objectives focus on dribbling, passing, shooting, transition offense and defense, as well as key concepts of the motion offense. So, bring your friends or come ready to make new ones—it's time for an unforgettable experience that promises to inspire and empower every player!