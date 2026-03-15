Orinda Basketball Camp: 6/15/26-6/18/26

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Get ready to elevate your basketball game! This action-packed camp is perfect for young athletes eager to sharpen their skills and boost their confidence on the court. Our passionate staff and innovative curriculum create an electrifying atmosphere where young athletes learn and grow through the power of play. Players are grouped by age and ability, diving into interactive drills, skill-enhancing short-sided games, and organized scrimmages. With just the right dose of friendly competition, our instruction goes beyond the court, instilling essential life lessons in respect, teamwork, sportsmanship, integrity, and leadership. Our development objectives focus on dribbling, passing, shooting, transition offense and defense, as well as key concepts of the motion offense. So, bring your friends or come ready to make new ones—it's time for an unforgettable experience that promises to inspire and empower every player!
Buy 1 Dog Rescue Token today! For every 200 tokens you help us earn, we save a life by rescuing a shelter dog facing euthanasia from a crowded shelter in Northern California. Join us in making a difference—your contribution can give a deserving dog a second chance at life!
Dog rescue tokens are considered 100% donations. You will receive a charity receipt at checkout for your Dog Rescue Token purchases.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!